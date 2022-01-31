fb-pixel Skip to main content
Authorities investigate after Providence officer shoots at suspect

The police detective fired two rounds at a break-in suspect they say was driving at a high speed toward the officer.

By The Associated PressUpdated January 31, 2022, 56 minutes ago

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Authorities in Rhode Island are investigating after a Providence police detective fired two rounds at a break-in suspect they say was driving at a high speed toward the officer.

No one was injured in the shooting that occurred at about 10:30 p.m. Friday, Providence police said in a statement Saturday.

It started when police responded to Hope Street for a breaking and entering in progress, police said. Upon arrival, police saw the 48-year-old suspect enter a vehicle and drive at high speed out of the parking lot.

The man continued to drive in a reckless manner toward police and Detective David Harrington fired two rounds at the vehicle, police said. The suspect was apprehended a short distance away. He was charged with burglary, possession of burglary tools, felony assault and driving without a license, and is being detained. More charges are possible, police said.

Per protocol when an officer fires their weapon, Providence police, the state attorney general’s office and the state police are investigating.

