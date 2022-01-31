Authorities investigate after Providence officer shoots at suspect

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Authorities in Rhode Island are investigating after a Providence police detective fired two rounds at a break-in suspect they say was driving at a high speed toward the officer.

No one was injured in the shooting that occurred at about 10:30 p.m. Friday, Providence police said in a statement Saturday.

It started when police responded to Hope Street for a breaking and entering in progress, police said. Upon arrival, police saw the 48-year-old suspect enter a vehicle and drive at high speed out of the parking lot.