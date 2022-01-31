fb-pixel Skip to main content

Authorities investigating suspicious death of a man in Haverhill, N.H.

By Breanne Kovatch Globe Correspondent,Updated January 31, 2022, 1 hour ago

Authorities are investigating a suspicious death after a man’s body was found inside a building occupied by a Haverhill, N.H., business, officials said Monday evening.

The body was found early Monday morning and reported to Haverhill police, according to a statement released by the New Hampshire attorney general’s office.

The man’s identity is being withheld pending notification to his next of kin, officials said. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

The circumstances of his death remain under investigation, including the question of how the man “came to be in the business where he was found deceased,” officials said.

No further information was immediately available.

Advertisement

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video