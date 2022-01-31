Authorities investigating suspicious death of a man in Haverhill, N.H.

Authorities are investigating a suspicious death after a man’s body was found inside a building occupied by a Haverhill, N.H., business, officials said Monday evening.
The body was found early Monday morning and reported to Haverhill police, according to a statement released by the New Hampshire attorney general’s office.
The man’s identity is being withheld pending notification to his next of kin, officials said. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.
The circumstances of his death remain under investigation, including the question of how the man “came to be in the business where he was found deceased,” officials said.
No further information was immediately available.
