Boston ends snow emergency

Boston Public Schools are open Monday, Mayor Wu said this weekend. But multiple school districts are closed Monday as communities wrestle with the impact of a powerful storm system that brought fierce winds and snowfall totals of two feet or more this weekend.

And for space savers? They can be used for next 48 hours, starting at 6 a.m., in every city neighborhood but the South End.

In one of the major signs that the recovery from the Blizzard of ‘22 is well underway , Boston’s state of emergency ended at 6 a.m. Monday and anyone who took the opportunity to park their vehicles at reduced rates has until 8 a.m. to depart - or start paying the full price for parking, the city said.

Quincy, Medford and Revere were among the districts closed Monday. The Barnstable County Superior and Probate Courts are also closed due to power issues, the state’s trial court department said. Barnstable trial court events, both in-person and remote, were postponed.

Temperatures Monday will be in the teens, but a warm up is expected this week, according to the National Weather Service.

The bomb cyclone weather event brought winds reaching up to 70 miles an hour in some areas and knocked out power to tens of thousands of customers on Cape Cod, the South Coast and the Islands. But by Monday, restoration efforts by utilities had been successful with just about 500 remaining without power, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

At Logan International Airport, the city matched a one-day record for snowfall set on Feb. 17, 2003, with 23.6 inches falling over a 24-hour span. During the entire storm, which began late Friday night, a total of 23.8 inches fell at the airport, according to the weather service.

The top snow totals in Massachusetts reached 30 or more inches during Saturday’s storm, including Stoughton, the winner with 30.9 inches, and Sharon, close behind with 30.4, followed by Quincy at an even 30.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information when it becomes available.





