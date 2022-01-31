Boston man arrested following Back Bay bank robbery

Boston police responded late Monday morning to a call reporting a robbery in progress inside the Santander Bank at 800 Boylston St., police said.

Andrade Jamall, 38, of Hyde Park, was charged with unarmed bank robbery and possession of class A drugs, police said in a statement. He will be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

A Boston man was arrested Monday afternoon following a bank robbery in the Back Bay, Boston police said.

Jamall fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash after passing a note to the teller, police said.

MBTA Transit Police later identified Jamall from a description provided by Boston police and placed him in custody at the Back Bay MBTA station about 12:16 p.m., the statement said.

Police recovered cash and other evidence from Jamall and the surrounding area, as well as one small bag of heroin, the statement said.

