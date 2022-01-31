Darwin Festival at Salem State will explore modern-day impacts

The health impacts of microaggression and racism are among the varied topics that will be explored when Salem State University hosts its Darwin Festival Feb. 7-11.
The event, which will be held virtually this year because of the pandemic, celebrates the work of Charles Darwin, with talks by experts on subjects relating to evolution and the wider field of biology.
Begun in 1980 as part of a biology course for non-science majors, the festival has evolved into a communitywide event drawing students, scholars, and others from across the region.
This year’s festival will feature two daily webinars, one at 11 a.m., the other at 2 p.m. There will also be talks at 7 p.m. on Feb. 9 and 10.
Other featured topics include biological indicators of climate change in New England waters; the role of restoration work in preserving plant biodiversity; and using science to guide public schools’ pandemic response.
The festival is free and open to the public. For more information, go to salemstate.edu/darwinfestival.
