Darwin Festival at Salem State will explore modern-day impacts

The health impacts of microaggression and racism are among the varied topics that will be explored when Salem State University hosts its Darwin Festival Feb. 7-11.

The event, which will be held virtually this year because of the pandemic, celebrates the work of Charles Darwin, with talks by experts on subjects relating to evolution and the wider field of biology.

Begun in 1980 as part of a biology course for non-science majors, the festival has evolved into a communitywide event drawing students, scholars, and others from across the region.