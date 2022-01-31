Dedham official charged in federal court with defrauding R.I. condo association

Sullivan pleaded not guilty and was released on a $10,000 bond, according to court documents.

Cheryl Sullivan, 67, who chairs the Dedham Board of Assessors, was arrested by FBI agents Monday and arraigned in US District Court in Providence on five counts of wire fraud, Rhode Island US Attorney Zachary Cunha’s office said in a statement.

A Dedham town official is facing federal wire fraud charges in Rhode Island, where she is accused of defrauding a Woonsocket condominium association out of thousands of dollars made through ATM withdrawals at a Massachusetts casino, according to court documents.

Prosecutors say Sullivan, a property manager for the River Island Condominium Association in Woonsocket, used a debit card linked to the association’s checking account to make multiple ATM withdrawals at Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville beginning in February 2019, according to an indictment filed last week that was unsealed Monday.

An investigation by the FBI and Plainville police determined that Sullivan allegedly defrauded the association out of about $46,500, the US attorney’s office said.

Sullivan, a Dedham resident, was elected to the town’s board of assessors in 2018 and was re-elected in 2021, the town said in a statement Monday.

“The Town has been made aware of the indictment and the allegations against Ms. Sullivan,” Town Manager Leon Goodwin said in the statement. “We as the Town take these charges very seriously and would like to assure the public that they are not related to her work as an elected official to the Board of Assessors.”

Sullivan began working for the River Island Condominium Association in October 2018, managing the property at 148 Bernon St., where she was responsible for collecting condo fees from owners and depositing money into the association’s bank accounts, including a Citizens Bank checking account for which she obtained a debit card in December 2018, according to the indictment.

The five charges stem from five withdrawals made with the debit card in 2019 at ATMs at Plainridge Park Casino on Feb. 10, Feb. 14, March 2, April 4, and April 13, according to court documents.

An attorney for Sullivan did not immediately respond to a Globe request for comment Monday evening.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.