Here are readers’ best photos from the weekend snowstorm in Massachusetts

By Sahar Fatima Globe Staff,Updated January 31, 2022, 26 minutes ago
Readers shared this images from the snowstorm across Massachusetts on Jan. 29, 2022.Reader photos

A massive storm pelted Massachusetts on Saturday, with blizzard conditions confirmed in Boston and Worcester, as well as other locations in across the state. At Logan International Airport, Boston matched a one-day record for snowfall set on Feb. 17, 2003, with 23.6 inches falling over a 24-hour span.

We asked readers to share their images of the winter storm. Here are some of our favorites.

Frank Solensky shared this image from Somerville during the snowstorm on Jan. 29, 2022.Frank Solensky
The McSherry Family in Falmouth, Mass., shared this image of their dog in the snow.McSherry Family
Rafael Escos shared this image with his buddy, Greg, in Boston during the snowstorm on Saturday.Rafael Escos
"Snow ghosts appeared on my porch rockers!" wrote Christine G., from Westborough, Mass.Christine G.
"My dog being almost swallowed by snow!" wrote David Sola-Del Valle.David Sola-Del Valle
Sarah Abramson shared this image of her grandkids Amelia and Henry tossing a snowball to their dog, Poppy, in Sudbury, Mass., on Jan. 30, 2022, the day after the snowstorm.Sarah Abramson
Joanne McKenna shared this image of Massachusetts Avenue in Boston blanketed in snow on Jan. 29, 2022.Joanne McKenna
Frank Solensky shared this image of Davis Square in Somerville.Frank Solensky
Another Frank Solensky photo from Somerville.Frank Solensky
Jan Arabas measured 25 inches of snow at about 3:30 p.m. in Melrose, Mass., on Jan. 29, 2022.Jan Arabas
Rajshree Pandey shared this snowy image from Jamaica Plain.Rajshree Pandey
Lisa Ali shared this image of the snow in South Yarmouth, Mass., on Jan. 29, 2022.Lisa Ali

Sahar Fatima can be reached at sahar.fatima@globe.com Follow her on Twitter @sahar_fatima.