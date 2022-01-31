Here are readers’ best photos from the weekend snowstorm in Massachusetts
By Sahar Fatima Globe Staff,Updated January 31, 2022, 26 minutes ago
Amassive storm pelted Massachusetts on Saturday, with blizzard conditions confirmed in Boston and Worcester, as well as other locations in across the state. At Logan International Airport, Boston matched a one-day record for snowfall set on Feb. 17, 2003, with 23.6 inches falling over a 24-hour span.
We asked readers to share their images of the winter storm. Here are some of our favorites.