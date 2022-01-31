fb-pixel Skip to main content
Here’s how much snow the January blizzard deposited in Rhode Island

Official snowfall totals from the National Weather Service report 14 to 24 inches of snowfall in the Ocean State

By Carlos R. Muñoz Globe Staff,Updated January 31, 2022, 23 minutes ago
The Jan. 29, 2022 blizzard deposited about 15 inches of snow in Cumberland, Rhode Island.Carlos Muñoz

Rhode Island was whomped by the January 29 blizzard that brought heavy snowfall and winds gusting over 50 mph. The storm caked trees with beautiful fluffy white frosting, but covered cars in several feet of snowdrift.

If you’re wondering how much winter precipitation you needed to clear after the “bomb cyclone,” below is a list of official reports from the National Weather Service in Boston.

West Warwick received the most snowfall with 24 inches, the weather service reports. Tiverton, which is closer to the Atlantic shore, had 22 inches, and Westerly, to the far southwest corner of the state, had 22 inches. Providence, Newport, and Burrillville reported 21 inches.

Some on the west side of Narragansett Bay appear to have been spared the worst snowfall. North Kingstown reports 15 inches of snow.

Cumberland had 15 inches of snowfall.


Carlos Muñoz can be reached at carlos.munoz@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ReadCarlos.

