Here’s how much snow the January blizzard deposited in Rhode Island

Rhode Island was whomped by the January 29 blizzard that brought heavy snowfall and winds gusting over 50 mph. The storm caked trees with beautiful fluffy white frosting, but covered cars in several feet of snowdrift.
If you’re wondering how much winter precipitation you needed to clear after the “bomb cyclone,” below is a list of official reports from the National Weather Service in Boston.
West Warwick received the most snowfall with 24 inches, the weather service reports. Tiverton, which is closer to the Atlantic shore, had 22 inches, and Westerly, to the far southwest corner of the state, had 22 inches. Providence, Newport, and Burrillville reported 21 inches.
Some on the west side of Narragansett Bay appear to have been spared the worst snowfall. North Kingstown reports 15 inches of snow.
Cumberland had 15 inches of snowfall.
Here's a look at Ashton Mill historic village, where nearly every car is buried in several feet of snow. A few individuals who noticed the snow as tapering of are now outside trying to free their vehicles. #RIwx #Cumberland pic.twitter.com/wM9nEs5ZOo— Carlos R. Munoz 📰 (@ReadCarlos) January 30, 2022
