Investigation continues into Boston police officer’s death in Canton; autopsy results not released

Boston Police Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long announced the death of Officer John O’Keefe, a 16-year veteran of the force, in a statement Sunday.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the death of a Boston police officer who was found outside a Canton home during Saturday’s nor’easter, but officials did not release the results of his autopsy on Monday.

Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe died after he was found outside a Canton home during Saturday's winter storm.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner performed an autopsy on O’Keefe’s body Monday, but the procedure “did not yield information suitable for dissemination at this time,” David Traub, a spokesman for Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey, said in an e-mail.

The investigation into his death is ongoing, Traub said.

O’Keefe was found outside a home on Fairview Road occupied by people he knew, the district attorney’s office said Sunday. The Canton Fire Department said it responded to the call at 6:04 a.m.

O’Keefe “appeared to have been in the cold for some period and was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital,” where he was pronounced dead, the district attorney’s office said.

“Officer O’Keefe was a 16-year veteran of the BPD who served admirably in several assignments during his career. John will be greatly missed by his friends and colleagues here at the Boston Police Department as we send our heartfelt condolences to his family, and loved ones during this difficult time,” the Boston Police Department said in a statement Sunday.

O’Keefe’s death came as Massachusetts was hit with a powerful nor’easter Saturday that dropped more than 20 inches of snow in Canton and drove temperatures as low as 12 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

