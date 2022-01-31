Joy Fox is running for Congress

“I’m in,” Fox tweeted on Monday. “I am running for the Second Congressional District seat currently held by Jim Langevin.”

PROVIDENCE — Joy Fox, who served as communications director for former governor Gina M. Raimondo and for US Representative James R. Langevin, is running for the seat that Langevin is vacating .

Fox, 44, a Democrat who grew up in Cranston and lives in Warwick, said, “I love my community. We need a representative in Congress who knows the district and is willing to fight for every family.”

She said she is planning an official kick-off announcement in the coming days.

“I am excited to listen to you and your family about how government can best work for all of us,” Fox wrote. “We need to get past the pandemic and back to school and work. My family is counting on that and I believe most families in the district are as well.”

Fox joins a Democratic field that includes Omar Bah, founder and executive director of the Refugee Dream Center, former state Representative Edwin R. Pacheco, and General Treasurer Seth Magaziner, who had been running for governor until recently.

The Republican field includes former Representative Robert B. Lancia, a Cranston Republican, and state Senator Jessica de la Cruz, a North Smithfield Republican, who has created a congressional campaign committee. Former Cranston Mayor Allan W. Fung, a Republican, also is expected to join the race.

Fox announced her campaign as advocates were saying it’s time – in fact, past time – for Rhode Island to send a woman to Congress again. Only one woman has ever represented Rhode Island in Congress: Representative Claudine Schneider, a Republican who left office in 1991.

Over the weekend, Fox said, “The people of this district have been represented by a woman only once in its history. That has to change. I grew up here. I know the people of this district and the challenges they face and believe I can make a difference for them. It’s why I am seriously considering running to represent them.”

Fox is chief executive officer at the Clarendon Group, a strategic communications and public relations firm based in Providence.

She served as a senior adviser to former US Treasury Secretary Robert E. Rubin. She was director of communications director for Raimondo, the former Democratic governor who is now US Secretary of Commerce. In 2014, she was Raimondo’s deputy campaign manager and transition director.

Fox worked as spokesperson for the state Department of Corrections, and served as director of communications and community relations for Langevin from 2005 to 2010.

A Rhode Island College graduate, Fox also worked as a news editor and reporter at the Cranston Herald, a staff writer at the Providence Business News, and weekend assignment editor for WJAR-Channel 10.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.