Library invites you to explore your roots

Peabody Institute Library has launched a yearlong initiative to help residents explore and celebrate their family histories.

“Root to Kinship” is a multigenerational Community Reads project in which patrons of Peabody’s public library are invited to read a common book and attend programs about researching their roots.

The chosen book is “We Share the Same Sky,” a memoir by New England author Rachael Cerrotti that recounts her search to trace the story of her grandmother, a Holocaust survivor. On April 26, Cerrotti will speak at the library about her book and offer patrons guidance on discovering their own family histories.