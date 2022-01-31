Library invites you to explore your roots

Peabody Institute Library has launched a yearlong initiative to help residents explore and celebrate their family histories.
“Root to Kinship” is a multigenerational Community Reads project in which patrons of Peabody’s public library are invited to read a common book and attend programs about researching their roots.
The chosen book is “We Share the Same Sky,” a memoir by New England author Rachael Cerrotti that recounts her search to trace the story of her grandmother, a Holocaust survivor. On April 26, Cerrotti will speak at the library about her book and offer patrons guidance on discovering their own family histories.
For the rest of the year, the library will present book and movie discussions, genealogy, arts and crafts programs, and other events about exploring families’ roots. The program, funded with help from the Mass Cultural Council, will culminate with an Open Mic Night in which participants can share what they have learned and created through the project.
For more information, visit peabodylibrary.org/rootstokinship.
