Mask mandate ends for Cohasset Middle and High schools

Students and staff at the Cohasset Middle and High schools no longer need to wear masks, regardless of their vaccination status.

Previously, masks were optional for the vaccinated and required for unvaccinated individuals. Masking is still “highly recommended” for those who are unvaccinated.

The Cohasset School Committee unanimously voted to change the rules at its Jan. 19 meeting, saying it was following new guidance from the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education for schools where at least 80 percent of the staff and students were vaccinated.