Mask mandate ends for Cohasset Middle and High schools

Students and staff at the Cohasset Middle and High schools no longer need to wear masks, regardless of their vaccination status.
Previously, masks were optional for the vaccinated and required for unvaccinated individuals. Masking is still “highly recommended” for those who are unvaccinated.
The Cohasset School Committee unanimously voted to change the rules at its Jan. 19 meeting, saying it was following new guidance from the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education for schools where at least 80 percent of the staff and students were vaccinated.
Cohasset is “well above” that threshold at the high school and “above” it at the middle school, according to Superintendent Patrick Sullivan.
Masking is still required in the elementary schools, as well as in all school nurses’ offices and on buses, the committee said. All visitors also are required to wear masks.
According to town officials, 95 percent of eligible Cohasset residents are fully vaccinated.
