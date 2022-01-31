Mass. man dies, three hurt in snowmobile crashes in New Hampshire

Harper’s riding companion, who was on another snowmobile, turned around and went back and found him lying off the trail beside his damaged snowmobile. A bystander who had came upon the crash helped them and a 911 call was made from the scene, officials said.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department reported that at at approximately 12 p.m. Friday, Derric Harper, 36, of Mansfield, was operating a snowmobile south on the Corridor Trail 20 in Pittsburg, N.H., when he lost control on a downhill bumpy section of trail and struck a tree. He was thrown from the snowmobile and sustained “significant injuries,” officials said in a statement.

A Massachusetts man died and three others were injured in several snowmobile crashes in New Hampshire over the weekend, officials said.

Harper was taken to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital, officials said.

“This crash is still under investigation, however Conservation Officers are considering inexperience to have been a primary factor in this crash,” officials said.

That same day, at approximately 12:30 p.m., Ryan Feyrer, 47, of Orange, Mass., was operating his snowmobile in North Stratford, N.H., on the Corridor 5 snowmobile trail in an area known as the “Arm of Sugarloaf” in the Nash Stream State Forest when a piece of his clothing got caught in his throttle while he was negotiating a turn. This caused him to lose control and crash into a tree, and both he and his 47-year-old female passenger were ejected from the snowmobile.

Feyrer and his passenger were located by the other people they were riding with, but because there was no cell phone service in the area, one of the members of the group rode approximately 9 miles to the Groveton Trailblazers Snowmobile Club Clubhouse in Stark, N.H., to get help. At the clubhouse he found an off-duty paramedic who notified New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officers about the incident and then borrowed a snowmobile to ride to the scene of the crash, officials said.

Feyrer and his passenger were taken out of the woods using a snowmobile and a tracked rescue vehicle and then taken by ambulance to Weeks Medical Center in Lancaster, N.H. for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Officials said both Feyrer and his passenger were wearing helmets and appropriate gear. “The operator was an experienced snowmobiler who was operating a machine that he owned,” officials said in the release. “It is the belief of the investigating officer that part of the operator’s glove, which was tucked in a ‘gauntlet’ style hand protector, interfered with the machine’s throttle and significantly contributed to the ensuing crash.”

Another crash occurred Sunday shortly before 1 p.m., when Paula Hendrick, 50, of Concord, N.H., was riding on Corridor 2, also known as the Northern Rail Trail, in Boscawen, N.H. and “collided with trees after becoming overcome by the ungroomed snow on the side of the trail,” officials said in a statement.

“Hendrick and her riding party slowed down and yielded to the right for traffic that was traveling in the opposite direction when the incident occurred,” the statement said. “The other group of riders had stopped to let Hendrick’s group continue on when she inadvertently accelerated into the trees, fell off of the snowmobile, and slid down a very steep embankment toward the Merrimack River. The groups of riders immediately placed a call to 911 after the incident occurred.”

Officials said Hendrick suffered a “serious, potentially life-threatening injury” and was taken to Concord Hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

Hendrick was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, and inexperience is considered to be the leading cause of the accident, officials said.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.