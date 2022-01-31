McLean named permanent police chief in Lexington

Lexington recently named Michael McLean as its next police chief.

The 27-year veteran of the Police Department had most recently served as interim police chief since the retirement of chief Mark Corr in April 2021 and captain of operations for the previous seven years. He assumed his new position in mid-January.

“Following a nationwide search for our next police chief, it was clear that Chief McLean was the right person for this critically important role,” Town Manager Jim Malloy, who made the appointment, said in a statement. “His demonstrated commitment to fair and impartial policing, transparency, community engagement, accountability, and his familiarity with issues facing Lexington is what set him apart from other candidates.”