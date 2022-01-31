Methuen DPW employee alerts residents of porch fire

Bill Bonanno, a working foreman for the Methuen Department of Works, was in a parking lot on Pleasant Street around 6 a.m. when a colleague noticed the fire across the street, Bonnano told the Globe.

A Methuen Department of Public Works employee out plowing snow Saturday morning spotted a fire that had broken out on the porch of a home and raced to get residents out, officials said.

Immediately, Bonanno drove over to the house at 111 Pleasant St., alerted police, and started pounding on the door, he said. A woman and a child opened the door and hurried out, he said.

He heard more voices, so he ran upstairs to search for people. Police quickly arrived and helped usher people out of the house, Bonanno said.

“I have to do something. I’m here,” he recalled thinking. “I wanted to help. If there was someone in the house, I wanted to get them out. ... It just happened to be at the right time — someone was watching over them.”

Bonanno estimated eight people were inside the home. Officials said the fire was contained in the porch area.

There were no injuries, Methuen Fire Department said on Facebook. The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately clear.

Fire Chief Tim Sheehy expressed his gratitude for both his crew and Bonanno.

“Our crews did a great job of knocking down the fire and keeping it from spreading. We all want to thank Bill Bonanno for his quick work in notifying the residents of the fire,” Sheehy said in a statement.

