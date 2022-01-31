fb-pixel Skip to main content

Missing Salem man found dead inside former Danvers State Hospital steam plant

By Nick Stoico Globe Correspondent,Updated January 31, 2022, 21 minutes ago

Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead inside the former Danvers State Hospital steam plant on Monday, Danvers police said in a statement.

The man, whose identity was not released pending the notification of his family, had been missing from Salem “for several days” and was found “inside part of the plant’s infrastructure,” David Procopio, a State Police spokesman, said in an e-mail.

Danvers police and firefighters found the man’s body inside the steam plant at 99 Middleton Road about 11:45 a.m. Monday, Danvers police said.

Danvers police and State Police said foul play is not suspected.

The Northeast Massachusetts Technical Rescue Team was called in to assist firefighters “in removing the man from the building,” Danvers police said.

The man’s death is under investigation by State Police assigned to Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett’s office and Danvers police detectives, officials said.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.

