Missing Salem man found dead inside former Danvers State Hospital steam plant

Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead inside the former Danvers State Hospital steam plant on Monday, Danvers police said in a statement.

The man, whose identity was not released pending the notification of his family, had been missing from Salem “for several days” and was found “inside part of the plant’s infrastructure,” David Procopio, a State Police spokesman, said in an e-mail.

Danvers police and firefighters found the man’s body inside the steam plant at 99 Middleton Road about 11:45 a.m. Monday, Danvers police said.