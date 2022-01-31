fb-pixel Skip to main content

North Andover home damaged in 2-alarm fire

By Madison Mercado Globe Correspondent,Updated January 31, 2022, 36 minutes ago

A two-alarm fire ripped through a two-story North Andover home early Monday morning, causing significant damage, North Andover Fire Chief John Weir said.

One fire lieutenant fell through the second floor of the home but was not injured and was able to help finish extinguishing the flames, Weir said.

The home’s four residents and numerous pets were able to get out of the house safely, the fire chief said. The residents were assisted by the American Red Cross and North Andover community outreach team.

North Andover firefighters received a call shortly after 6:30 a.m. reporting a possible electrical fire at 65 Marblehead St., Weir said.

When firefighters arrived, the fire was on the first floor ceiling, but the balloon framing design of the house caused the blaze to rise quickly up the walls to the attic, he said. Firefighters battled the flames through freezing temperatures and extinguished it in about 30 minutes, Weir said.

They were assisted by Haverhill, Lawrence, Andover, Middleton, and Methuen firefighters , Weir said.

Weir estimated roughly $150,000 in damages to the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

