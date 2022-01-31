One person dead in fatal tractor-trailer crash in Mansfield

One person was killed in a tractor-trailer crash on Route 495 in Mansfield Monday morning, officials said.
Massachusetts State Police said in a tweet at 7:40 a.m. that a tractor-trailer had crashed in the southbound direction of Route 495 near Mansfield. At 9:26 a.m., almost two hours later, officials said the driver had died.
State Police said the tractor-trailer was the only vehicle involved. All lanes on Route 495 had reopened and the scene is clear, officials said.
State Police were not immediately available for comment, and the investigation is ongoing.
