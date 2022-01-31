One person dead in fatal tractor-trailer crash in Mansfield

One person was killed in a tractor-trailer crash on Route 495 in Mansfield Monday morning, officials said.

Massachusetts State Police said in a tweet at 7:40 a.m. that a tractor-trailer had crashed in the southbound direction of Route 495 near Mansfield. At 9:26 a.m., almost two hours later, officials said the driver had died.

State Police said the tractor-trailer was the only vehicle involved. All lanes on Route 495 had reopened and the scene is clear, officials said.