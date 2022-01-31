Ruth Batson believed education was ‘the greatest weapon Black people have’

“The ‘best possible education,’” she said, “is not possible where segregation exists.”

Testifying before the Boston School Committee in 1963, Ruth Batson — an education activist, philanthropist, and mother of three — was clear about the conditions Black students faced.

This Black History Month, the Globe is saluting people from Massachusetts who have made a difference.

This was a decade before Federal District Court Judge W. Arthur Garrity Jr. ruled that Boston’s schools were unconstitutionally segregated in 1974. When that decision came, Batson told a Globe reporter she was “very, very pleased” but that “there is still a lot of work to be done.”

Batson, born in Roxbury in 1921, went on to break barriers. She was the first Black woman to serve on the Democratic National Committee and the first woman elected president of the NAACP’s New England Regional Conference. She was a chairwoman of the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination and a founder of METCO, the voluntary school desegregation program, which grew from a few hundred students to more than a thousand during her tenure as its leader.

In the late 1960s, Batson launched the Ruth M. Batson Educational Foundation, which gave hundreds of thousands in academic scholarships, grants to a health center, and other gifts.

She also invested in Boston’s Channel 7 and served on its board of directors, pushing to diversify its staff and the way its news programs told community stories, and revitalized what is now called Boston’s Museum of African American History, serving as its director from 1987 to 1990.

When she died in 2003, friends and loved ones remembered her as a dedicated and forceful woman.

Her daughter, Susan Batson, called her “an extraordinary activist, a woman dedicated and committed to education.”

“She felt it was the greatest weapon Black people have,” Susan Batson said in 2003.

