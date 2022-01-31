fb-pixel Skip to main content

See how many inches of snow your community got

By Ryan Huddle Globe Staff,Updated January 31, 2022, 47 minutes ago
Splendid isolation. A lone truck slowly made its way along River Street in Norwell during white-out conditions early Saturday morning.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The Blizzard of 2022 this past weekend lashed the state with high winds, battered the coast, and dumped mountains of powdery snow.

Communities south of Boston got the worst of the shovel-bending, snowblower-straining stuff. Stoughton, Sharon, and Quincy logged snowfall totals of 30 inches or more, with Whitman, East Bridgewater, and Hanson not far behind, according to reports gathered by the National Weather Service.

But there was plenty of snow to go around across state. Check the table below to see how your town fared:

And for those of you who were out there - or inside looking out - thinking, “This seems like a biggie,” here’s a list of the top 10 snowstorms in Boston, compiled by weather.com. The snowfall total in Boston was the seventh highest ever recorded.

Martin Finucane of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

