See how many inches of snow your community got

The Blizzard of 2022 this past weekend lashed the state with high winds, battered the coast, and dumped mountains of powdery snow.

Communities south of Boston got the worst of the shovel-bending, snowblower-straining stuff. Stoughton, Sharon, and Quincy logged snowfall totals of 30 inches or more, with Whitman, East Bridgewater, and Hanson not far behind, according to reports gathered by the National Weather Service.

But there was plenty of snow to go around across state. Check the table below to see how your town fared: