South Shore Plaza to beef up security in response to killing

BRAINTREE — The owner of a Massachusetts mall that’s been the site of several violent incidents in recent years, including a fatal shooting on Jan. 22, is pledging to beef up security.

Dijoun Beasley, 26, of Boston, was shopping inside a store at the South Shore Plaza in Braintree when he was targeted by another man with a handgun, authorities said. He died at a hospital. The 19-year-old suspect remains at large.

Michael Romstad, executive vice president of property management for mall owner Simon Property Group, told The Patriot Ledger for a story Monday that the shooting was “unacceptable."