These are Providence’s most-endangered properties for 2022

Rhode Island has a high level of transmission: 1,213.5 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days

Happy Monday!

Vaccinated with two shots: 829,155 (of about 1.1 million residents)

New cases: 1,435 (on Friday)

Test-positive rate: 10.5 percent

Currently hospitalized: 406

Total deaths: 3,302

More stats from the R.I. Department of Health

Globe Rhode Island COVID-19 news and resources

Leading off

From the Superman Building to the 212-year-old Cathedral of St. John, the Providence Preservation Society is set to unveil its latest list of the city’s most-endangered properties at its annual meeting today at 4 p.m.

You can learn far more about these special spaces by tuning into the meeting (it’s free, but advanced registration is required), but here’s a snapshot of each of this year’s nine inclusions.

Industrial Trust Building, aka the Superman Building (1928), 111 Westminster St., Downtown: The state’s tallest building has been vacant since 2013.

Tockwotton Fox Point Cape Verdean community, Fox Point: Last year, the Preservation Society added the entire city to its list of endangered properties in an effort to highlight the growing threat of climate change. This year’s addition of the Tockwotton Fox Point Cape Verdean community is meant to focus on ways to capture the intangible surviving memory and generational trauma experienced by people displaced from this neighborhood.

Providence Gas Company Purifier House (1899), 200 Allens Ave., Lower South Providence: With its brick façade, industrial-style windows, and arched roof, this four-story building has, in recent years, been rebranded as “Conley’s Wharf.”

Rhodes Street National Register Historic District, Janes and Rhodes Streets, Upper South Providence: Economic depressions, the intrusion of I-95, and the encroachment of local hospital development have combined to dramatically reduce the housing stock in this neighborhood.

Cathedral of St. John (1810), 271 North Main St., College Hill: The church been on North Main Street for 212 years, but it has been closed for a decade.

Urban League of Rhode Island Building (1970s), 246 Prairie Ave., Upper South Providence: It’s by far the youngest building on the list, but it’s home to the Rhode Island chapter of one of the oldest community-based civil rights organizations in the United States. The Urban League has faced financial trouble in recent years, and because the building is not at full capacity, it is often the target of vandalism and theft.

Prince Hall Masonic Temple (1893), 883 Eddy St., Lower South Providence: The temple was badly damaged by a fire on Christmas Day in 2020.

Grace Church Cemetery (1834, 1843, c. 1860), 10 Elmwood Ave., South Providence: The cemetery continues to be vandalized.

Broad Street Synagogue, aka Temple Beth El (1910), 688 Broad St., Elmwood: The 110-year-old building has been sold a couple of times, but remains vacant.

The Globe in Rhode Island

⚓ How does the National Weather Service calculate snow totals? Read more.

⚓ Central Falls officials last week celebrated a legal victory that stops Western Oil from adding nine 35-foot-tall, 30,000-gallon oil tanks near a residential area in the northwestern portion of this 1.3-square-mile city. Read more.

⚓ This week’s Ocean State Innovators Q&A is with Susie Schutt, The Gamm Theatre’s director of education and drama therapist. E-mail Alexa Gagosz with suggestions for this weekly interview. Read more.

Also in the Globe

⚓ As the spring semester gets underway on campuses across the region, college mental health staff say they’re inundated with students seeking care — a sign that, though classes remain largely in person, the stressors caused by the pandemic over the past two years are far from gone. Read more.

⚓ Meet Boston’s first millennial mayor, now active on your favorite social media platform. Read more.

⚓ Did Josh McDaniels make the right call by accepting the Raiders’ head coaching job? Christopher L. Gasper thinks it’s a mistake. Read more.

What’s on tap today

⚓ The Senate Oversight Committee will discuss the RIPTA data breach at 5:30 p.m.

⚓ The special legislative commission that is studying tax-exempt properties meets at 3 p.m.

My previous column

Treasurer Magaziner didn’t take my advice to not run for Congress, but this is my case for why he should have stayed in the race for governor. If you missed the column, you can read it here. And all of my columns are on our Rhode Island Commentary page.

Rhode Island Report podcast

Ed Fitzpatrick talks to me about the race for Congress and state Representative Katherine Kazarian about voting rights. Listen to all of our podcasts here.

Thanks for reading.

