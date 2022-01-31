‘This morning is all hands on deck.’ Mass. coastal cleanup continues after weekend blast of snow

“This morning is all hands on deck with our DPW crews and also outside contractors to try to clean up from the storm,” said Winthrop police Chief Terence Delehanty via email, adding that the “priority areas this morning [are] concentrated around the schools and main streets leading to the schools with snow removal to ensure schools can open and people can safely commute to them.”

Cleanup operations continued Monday in the state’s coastal communities hit hard by the weekend blizzard that dumped more than two feet in some areas and cut power to hundreds of thousands of people .

Delehanty said crews will also focus on intersections where snow needs to be removed to ensure visibility around them.

“The parking ban is still in effect and we are asking people to allow DPW the room needed as they work these areas,” Delehanty said. “We also remind the public once the ban is lifted the vehicle can not obstruct traffic or they will be tagged and towed. The vehicle must be parked within one foot of the curb not one foot of the snowbank.”

In Falmouth, which saw up to 20 inches in some parts, Town Manager Julian M. Suso on Monday urged residents to continue to use caution on the roadways as the debris clearing continued.

“Recovery and restoration operations continue through the day today, including follow-up actions by Public Works to deal with the extreme quantities of plowed snow now adjacent to roadways and parking areas,” Suso said in a statement. “The low temperatures encountered diminish the effectiveness of salt applied to the roadways. This situation will improve with further sun and moderating temperatures over the next couple of days.”

Suso stressed that people should “continue to exercise caution with vehicular travel on Town roadways as this restoration work is ongoing. Stay safe and warm.”

Revere, meanwhile, was one of several communities that closed schools Monday to accommodate the ongoing cleanup efforts.

Jackie McLaughlin, a spokesperson for Revere Mayor Brian M. Arrigo, said schools were shuttered Monday to “give us and residents more time to clean up sidewalks” and other areas. The city’s parking ban, McLaughlin said, was lifted everywhere as of Monday morning, with the exception of Shirley Avenue, which was “slammed.”

“This area particularly was hit,” McLaughlin said via email.

In Scituate, where a community frequently battered by flooding during major storms, residents on Saturday saw just one “impactful flood tide” during the 8 a.m. tide, town officials said Sunday in a statement, adding that the tide brought “brought widespread minor to moderate flooding and heavy debris” to many coastal roads.

While power outages swelled to the hundreds of thousands statewide at the height of the storm, there were just 1,045 customers remaining in the dark late Monday morning, concentrated mostly along the Cape and south shore, as well as in parts of Norfolk, Suffolk, and northern Middlesex counties, according to the MEMA outage map.

A quarter of Harwich residents lost power at the height of the storm, said Town Manager Joseph F. Powers via email.

“All things considered, the Town of Harwich fared pretty well this past weekend,” Powers wrote. “We peaked at 25% of the town without electricity with half of those customers restored early Sunday morning and the rest late Sunday evening. The DPW roads crews and our contractors did a great job despite the high winds and drifting snow.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

