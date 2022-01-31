Three-alarm fire destroys 200-year-old building in Boylston

The residential building was unoccupied and was being used for storage, according to Boylston Fire Chief Joe Flanagan.

At approximately 11:22 a.m. this morning, the Boylston public safety dispatch center received a 911 call reporting a fire at 31 Central St., and firefighters encountered heavy fire conditions in the building, Boylston fire officials wrote on Facebook .

A building in Boylston that was more than 200 years old was destroyed by fire Sunday.

“It was surprisingly a very big fire,” Flanagan said in a phone interview. “It got a big head start on us. A neighbor eventually saw it, and by the time crews arrived, it was fully involved.”

The fire went to three alarms and fire departments from Bolton, West Boylston, Clinton, Berlin, Shrewsbury, Holden, Lancaster, Northborough, and Westborough responded to assist.

The preliminary investigation by the Boylston Fire Department and the state fire marshal’s office showed that the cause of the fire was electrical in nature, and possibly started from a baseboard heater or an overloaded circuit, Flanagan said.

There were no injuries, but the building was a total loss, Flanagan said.

“They’re taking the building down,” he said.

The building was not insured and contained a variety of items, including a lot of lamps, Flanagan said.

“It was an old house. Part of it heavy post and beam construction,” he said. “We’re in the process of getting out as much out as we can. We’re trying to salvage as much as we can for [the owner].”









According to Massachusetts Historical Commission records, the building at 29-31 Central St. in Boylston was known as the “physicians’ house” because it was owned by Dr. Thaddeus Chinnery in 1804 and was later sold to a young physician named Dr. John Andrews who was active in local affairs, and served as a selectman, assessor, town moderator and in 1860 served as a state representative.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney. Ramsey Khalifeh can be reached at ramsey.khalifeh@globe.com.