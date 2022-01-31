Weymouth to outfit school bus as mobil grocery store

The town of Weymouth and the nonprofit Weymouth Food Pantry are joining forces to outfit a school bus as a free grocery store that will be able to go anywhere in town where there is room to park.

“We already operate a mobile food pantry in three locations in town, but [access] continues to be an obstacle,” said Pam Denholm, executive director of the food pantry. “We will be able to drive this bus anywhere that has a good-sized parking lot; we are thinking apartment complexes, the senior center, the library, churches, schools. Really, the opportunities are endless.”

Denholm said buying and retrofitting the bus with wall-to-wall shelving, refrigerator and freezer units, and storage for about 3,000 pounds of food will cost about $200,000. Mayor Robert Hedlund has said the money will come from the town’s federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.