Weymouth to outfit school bus as mobil grocery store

The town of Weymouth and the nonprofit Weymouth Food Pantry are joining forces to outfit a school bus as a free grocery store that will be able to go anywhere in town where there is room to park.
“We already operate a mobile food pantry in three locations in town, but [access] continues to be an obstacle,” said Pam Denholm, executive director of the food pantry. “We will be able to drive this bus anywhere that has a good-sized parking lot; we are thinking apartment complexes, the senior center, the library, churches, schools. Really, the opportunities are endless.”
Denholm said buying and retrofitting the bus with wall-to-wall shelving, refrigerator and freezer units, and storage for about 3,000 pounds of food will cost about $200,000. Mayor Robert Hedlund has said the money will come from the town’s federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.
“With the need for food access on the rise due to COVID, this mobile pantry project will help us reach even more Weymouth residents and families,” Hedlund said.
Officials anticipate the bus will be ready to roll by this summer.
“It’s going to be beautiful,” Denholm said. “It won’t be yellow, but painted something vibrant and food-related.”
She said the Weymouth public schools plan to hold a competition among students to name the bus.
“I think it’s a great community project,” she said. “I’m tremendously grateful and impressed at the commitment the town is making in building up this bus for us. It really speaks to the enthusiasm for creating a town where everyone can thrive.”
Denholm said the Weymouth Food Pantry provides free groceries to up to 600 families a month, distributing about 350,000 pounds of food a year.
