Where January falls in the weather record books, and what to expect this week

The last day of January will bring plenty of sunshine. After some areas had temperatures below zero, everyone will see temperatures rise into the 20s and to around 30 degrees Monday afternoon. Any blacktop should capture enough solar energy to melt a little more snow at the edges this afternoon.

We won’t have the absolute final this month’s statistics on temperature until midnight, but we do know that this January will end up colder than average by about two and a half degrees. Plus, there was significant snow. With just over three feet of snow, January 2022 is now the fourth snowiest January on record and the eighth snowiest of any month on record. There’ve only been two days this winter with snowfall above an inch, and both have been significant.

Advertisement

January 2022 will finish a colder and much snowier month than average. NOAA

It won’t be as cold Monday night under clear skies. Most areas will stay between 10 and 20 degrees, with the mildest conditions along the coastline. We will get just above freezing tomorrow afternoon, with sunshine fading behind more clouds in the afternoon.

A milder flow from the south will take over for the middle part of the week, with temperatures getting into the 40s for Wednesday and Thursday. There will be some rain developing later Thursday, compressing snowpacks and creating some bigger puddles on the roadways.

Highs on Groundhog Day, Feb. 2, will be in the lower 40s with cloudy skies. NOAA

The weather will turn even more complicated as we head into Friday. With cold air moving south from northern New England at the same time moisture will be coming up from the Gulf of Mexico, problems can arise. When you have arctic air that is heavy and dense collecting near the ground and milder lighter air going over it, this can be a recipe for freezing rain and other forms of mixed precipitation.

Rain will transition to freezing rain, sleet, and snow on Friday. Tropical Tidbits

It’s likely that by Friday night, everything will transition back to snow, and then end, but what happens between the rain and the snow is going to be the big question over the next few days. Will it be a situation where we go quickly from rain to snow? Or will we have a longer period of freezing rain in the middle, which could really cause issues on the roads?

Advertisement

It’s too early to know how this dynamic situation will unfold, but you’ll definitely want to keep close tabs on the forecast this week.