With violent crime on the rise, defunding police cries are subsiding

In the 1968 case of Terry v. Ohio, the US Supreme Court created “reasonable suspicion,” where facts and circumstances lead an officer to reasonably believe there is criminal activity. This allows the officer to stop and detain someone to either confirm or disprove their suspicion. This is proactive policing, and takes place before you have a victim.

There are two principles in the law that allow police officers to detain or arrest an individual. The first is “probable cause,” in which facts and circumstances support that it is more likely than not a crime has happened or is happening. This is reactive policing, there will always be a victim! This was the only method of policing that existed until 1968.

As violent crime rises across the country, people continue to ask and debate why? To me, it is obvious: police across the country are retreating from proactive policing.

When I became a police officer in the mid-1980s, violent crime was the number one problem across the country. It was a time of reactive policing, continuously responding to emergency calls, and never getting ahead. The citizens and the politicians were desperate and wanted law enforcement’s help, and we felt that we had their support. I recall handcuffing a suspect and a car pulled up and the person asked if I needed help, I thanked him and told him I was all set. He told me if I needed a witness he was available, and drove off. I was informed by another officer that he was the councilperson.

There was a shift toward proactive policing to combat the crime of the late ‘80s and ‘90s — and crime rates did go down. We were trying to save the neighborhoods, and operating on the fringe of constitutionality. Some people may have believed their rights were being violated, but our intentions helped them.

Reactive, directed policing is easily monitored, but proactive, self-initiated policing is the decision of the individual officer. The officer subjectively decides what level of suspicion is needed to stop a person, which may avert a violent crime later. In this respect they are autonomous.

Since “reasonable suspicion” is a lower standard than “probable cause,” there will be more room for error. To operate as a proactive officer, you have to believe you will be supported as long as you are trying to do the right thing. It is not enough that they are told they are supported — they have to believe it. And the support has to come from mayors, city councils, and district attorneys, not just local residents.

Since the death of George Floyd in 2020 and the defund police movement that took root across the country, mayors have reduced police budgets, stopped or postponed police academies, disbanded proactive violent crime units, and have taken other actions that have made it more difficult for police to effectively fight crime. This intense, long term vilification of all police has impacted the officers psychologically, as well as members of their families. Over a year and a half of this has emboldened people to be more confrontational with the police. This results in officers being concerned about something going wrong, and being the next news story.

Let’s be clear; no one supports police officers who cross the line and break the law. They must be dealt with by the justice system, and treated like anyone else who breaks the law. But officers who are engaged in proactive policing have to believe they will be supported. If not, they will err on the side of caution and be more reactive in their policing approach.

It has not been a complete pendulum shift, but to believe that officers have not been affected to some degree is absurd. An officer errs on the side of caution, taking a more reactive approach in all their encounters. If hundreds of thousands of officers become just a little more reactive, the cumulative effects of that is what we are witnessing.

Until recently, I did not think it was possible to influence law enforcement in mass, simultaneously. Almost two years into this phenomenon, with violent crime continuing to rise, the defunding police cries are subsiding and the mayors are sheepishly talking about more officers and refunding. Here’s the question: Can you un-ring this bell? Are new officers going to be proactive or reactive?

There are those who say that officers do not prevent, or stop crime; they are to investigate it after the fact. This may now have become a self-fulfilling prophecy. The worst-case scenario, though not an unlikely one, is that law enforcement for the foreseeable future is going to be more reactive. That means violent crime will continue on its present course.

James Desmarais is a retired Providence Police Department Detective Captain, an Attorney, and Criminal Justice Professor at Johnson & Wales University