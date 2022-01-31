Mass. cities, towns tired of waiting for new green building code

Massachusetts has two laws that commit the state to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. A cornerstone of both laws is to eliminate fossil fuels for all heating of buildings starting now. If development is encouraged to continue using gas or oil to heat new buildings, then the Commonwealth’s laws eliminating greenhouse gas emissions are unlikely to succeed.

We take the climate change threat seriously and were dismayed to read the article “Energy panel eyes building code amid delay from state” (Metro, Jan. 19).

The Department of Public Utilities was tasked to create a special stretch zoning code for review last fall, but it was stalled, reportedly due to pressure from the building and development community. They apparently speak with a louder voice and more influence than state law or the physics of climate change. Governor Baker reports of “folks who are in the building and home construction businesses, who’ve said certain pieces of this bill . . . literally may just stop in its tracks any housing development in the Commonwealth.”

Comments like that are defeatist and irresponsible, and they ignore that society needs to recognize and address rational long-term issues such as climate change at the same time as it provides for present needs. We can do both and have done so many times in the past.

Advertisement

We are in favor of new development in our town, but these new projects must address both the present good as well as sustainability. This dual path will be more difficult, but the people of Massachusetts recognize the need to address both our common present and future. This has been shown at town meetings throughout the state. We call on our developer friends to join in this common cause.

Bern Kosicki

Chelmsford

Anne Richards

Chelmsford

The writers are among the leaders of their town’s Climate Action Team.

Advertisement





Net-zero buildings good for our health, planet, and pocketbook

Thank you for covering the Baker administration’s shameful foot-dragging on the creation of a critically important net-zero building stretch code. The argument that it costs too much to construct better-performing buildings is an alarmist tactic being used by entrenched big-money interests.

In 2019, the United States Green Building Council — Massachusetts chapter (now Built Environment Plus) published a report that found that new zero-energy buildings were being constructed for little or no additional upfront costs. The multiple benefits of current state-of-the-art energy-efficient buildings include significant savings in operating costs, better internal air quality, and significantly less external pollution. They are good for the pocketbook, good for human health, and good for the planet.

On this issue, I am grateful to our Legislature for remaining vigilant around implementation of a new building code.

James O. Michel

Cofounder

Boston Clean Energy Coalition

Hyde Park





Towns frustrated by lack of state guidance

I live in a small town facing two major housing developments. Town officials appear to have little to go on to change building codes to meet requirements of the state’s next-generation road map and Clean Energy and Climate Plan. In fact, town officials have received little, if any, guidance on how to proceed. The overall situation is well described in Sabrina Shankman’s article detailing why cities and towns that want to go fossil fuel-free can’t do so.

Meanwhile, Beacon Hill appears to be moving forward on legislation supporting offshore wind. This is fine, but offshore wind does little to help implement requirements of our new climate law. Are our lawmakers committed to pushing forward the necessary legislation now in front of them to implement the climate measures the next-generation bill requires?

Advertisement

One wonders whether this is like the magician’s trick of getting us to focus on what is happening at stage right while the real changes must happen elsewhere. We need real climate legislation now to meet the requirements of the new law.

Rick Lent

Stow

The writer is a member of Elders Climate Action.





Cambridge leaders are putting ideas into action now

Thank you for calling attention to the fact that cities and towns in Massachusetts are eager to help our residents and businesses make a just transition to clean energy and net-zero buildings. I really appreciate that the Joint Committee on Telecommunications, Utilities and Energy called its recent hearing, and I was glad to testify in support of allowing municipalities like Cambridge to require that newly constructed buildings avoid fossil-fuel combustion.

Cambridge is currently blocked by the state from implementing our Net Zero Action Plan, adopted by the City Council in 2015, and as a result, we are missing critical deadlines for reducing emissions from buildings, which represent more than 80 percent of our emissions overall. Thankfully, our municipal government has not waited, and all new municipal construction is all-electric and net-zero-ready now in Cambridge, including two schools and a third under construction. Affordable housing developers are building passive-house, all-electric, and net-zero buildings, and even commercial developers like Alexandria and BioMed Realty are building energy-efficient and all-electric buildings using geothermal and steam from the cogeneration plant in Cambridge.

Advertisement

We can do this, but we need the Legislature to act and give Cambridge and other municipalities the ability to require all new development to be fossil fuel-free and net zero so that we can achieve our climate goals.

Quinton Zondervan

Cambridge City Councilor