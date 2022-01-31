In a big boys’ basketball development, multiskilled players in a much better position to succeed

Frost isn’t the only hooper adopting this style of play in the new age of basketball. North Quincy’s Daithi Quinn , Newton South’s Itai Alinsky , and Newton North’s Florian Kuechen are essentially carbon copies of one another, standing 6-4 or taller with the ability do it all on the court.

The 6-foot-5-inch sophomore prides himself on versatility. Frost scores at three levels, runs the floor with ease, passes like a point guard, and dominates the glass. Despite being Beverly’s tallest player, he rarely sets up shop inside the paint or posts up like a traditional big man.

As the era of positionless basketball makes its way to the high school level, Beverly forward Ryder Frost understands the importance of having a complete skill set.

How exactly do you define these players?

“It’s kind of a cliche but they’re unicorns,” said Frost’s coach at Beverly, Matt Karakoudas. “You’re seeing college level-sized players right now playing at the high school level. They’re 6-foot-5 and can shoot the three-ball and at the college level they’re probably guards. Throughout the MIAA, the big man has kind of gone missing and these are the guys now.”

Ryder Frost's ball-handling skills, as well as his size and shooting ability, have been a perfect recipe for unbeaten Beverly. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

In basketball circles, the unicorn is defined as a skilled big man who can do whatever he wants on the court with no regard to position. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, LeBron James, and Nikola Jokic are labeled unicorns in today’s NBA.

Frost said he studies how LeBron corrals a rebound and pushes the ball up the floor in transition with tempo. After playing off the bench last season as a freshman, Frost grew 4 inches over the offseason, blossoming into a matchup nightmare with the ability to shoot over smaller defenders.

He’s helped fuel Beverly to a 13-0 start, averaging 20 points and 9 rebounds per game while shooting nearly 50 percent from behind the arc.

“Now that basketball is becoming more and more of a positionless game, if you can only do one thing it makes it a lot easier for teams to guard you,” Frost said. “I really take pride in being able to play in the paint and on the perimeter and make it harder for teams to game plan against me.”

At North Quincy, coach Kevin Barrett said he hasn’t had a player with a more polished skillset in his 17 years at the helm than Quinn, a 6-4 Swiss Army knife who made such an immediate impact as a freshman last season that his teammates unanimously voted him team captain this year.

Barrett prefers to move Quinn around like a chess piece, playing the sophomore at every position. Some games Quinn will bring up the ball and distribute as the point guard, others he’ll play on the wing and display his 3-point shot. When the Raiders need a paint presence, Barrett will post Quinn up and let him work with his back to the basket.

Quinn, who said he models his game after Trae Young, routinely fills up the stat sheet, posting averages of 21 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals per game for the 8-3 Raiders. His versatility makes game-planning a whole lot easier for Barrett.

“He has the ability to affect the game in so many different ways primarily by making everyone around him better,” Barrett said. “It’s so invaluable as a coach to have a kid on the floor that not only puts up the number he does but makes everyone around him so much better.”

Some players are positionless by choice. Newton North’s Kuechen, a 6-6 uber-athletic wing, didn’t start playing basketball until he was in eighth grade. Kuechen was always the tallest player on his team, but was bored staying in the paint. He wanted to run the floor, slash to the hoop, and shoot 3-pointers.

The transformation occurred this offseason ahead of his senior season, when Kuechen worked tirelessly on his 3-point shot, altering his release point for a more consistent shot. During the Tigers’ 10-1 start, Kuechen has been the focal point on offense, affecting games by altering shots at the rim, splashing triples, and throwing down dunks in transition.

“I didn’t really enjoy the big man position that I was put at,” Kuechen said. “In my free time I’d always go out and shoot instead of taking layups. That’s how I developed that part of my game and the dribbling and handles kind of came from there. I like fast-paced basketball and shooting so the traditional big man role didn’t really fit my game.”

At Newton South, Alinsky’s teammates refer to him as “Jokic” — after Nuggets star Nikola Jokic — because of his advanced playmaking skills. Coach Steve Matthews takes a page out of Steve Kerr’s offense with the Golden State Warriors, utilizing the 6-6 Alinsky in the “dumper position” or the short corner where Draymond Green plays.

From there, Alinsky can pass to cutters, face up and take the defender to the basket, or step out to the three-point line and shoot. The senior has frequently posted doubles-doubles during Newton South’s nine-game winning streak, scoring all over the court, controlling the glass, and distributing to his teammates.

“He’s done a tremendous job over the years working on his skill, his strength, and his ability,” Matthews said. “He’s been able to use his quickness and ball handling ability to get to the basket and finish. He continues to evolve each year.”

Frost, Quinn, Kuechen, and Alinsky have all attracted attention from college programs because of their complete skillset. At the high school level, it’s helped them separate from peers, fill up the stat sheet, and produce wins.

“It’s a very big advantage to have a skilled big man that can do a little bit of everything,” Matthews said. “Most teams aren’t lucky enough to have that and when you do, it puts a lot of pressure on other team’s defenses. We’re very fortunate to have that.”

NEWTON, 12/29/2021 - Florian Kuechen (24), center, of Newton North, wrestles for possession with, Eoin Morrissey, (33), left, and Ryan Higgins (12), right, of Catholic Memorial during Newton's victory in the finals of the Garden City Classic in Newton. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe (Sports, Doherty) Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Courtside Chatter

▪ A varsity contributor since eighth grade, St. Sebastian’s junior captain Trevor Mullin has become a star. The 6-foot combo guard has the Arrows (12-2) atop the Independent School League with averages of 23.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.1 assists while shooting 45 percent from the floor and 40 percent from 3-point range this season. On Friday, Mullin scored 15 of his season-high 39 points after regulation to lead St. Seb’s in a 90-88 double overtime win over Belmont Hill.

With senior forward Mark Newell serving as the only elder statesman in the rotation, Mullin has had to become a leader in a hurry.

“Trevor, the last few games, he’s starting to really lead the team where now instead of pumping them up with the easy things to say, he’s actually making adjustments,” assistant coach Sam Doner said. “He’s always asking how he can improve. He wants this. A lot of kids say that, but now he understands how much work it takes. He hasn’t shied away from that. We’ve pushed him to the limit. And he hasn’t stopped.”

▪ Snowden senior Omari Brooks posted a triple double in consecutive wins over CASH (78-37) and South Boston (73-43) as the Cougars returned to action Thursday and Friday . . . Woburn senior Brett Tuzzolo banked in a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Tanners past Middlesex League rival Reading, 57-56, on Friday . . . Peabody senior Luke Roan scored 12 of his team-high 25 points in overtime in a 65-50 win over Saugus . . . Austin Prep seventh-grader Austin Pemberton tallied 17 points and 11 assists in Wednesday’s 72-69 nonleague win over Amesbury.

▪ Abington coach and athletic director Peter Serino earned his 100th boys’ basketball win when the Green Wave topped East Bridgewater, 65-57, Friday . . . The Dartmouth School Committee voted Jan. 24 to name the school’s court after 41-year-coach Steve Gaspar, who won 324 games and qualified for the postseason 19 times in his tenure.

Correspondent Nate Weitzer contributed to this story.