Bruins had a productive January but still need improvement in five-on-five play

Then came the great Jan. 1 rejiggering of the top six forwards, eventually a sizzling power play, as well as the stabilizing glove and blocker of goalie Linus Ullmark, who won seven straight starts in January up until the road trip.

So if there was something good for the Black and Gold to take out of the trip, it’s that they were able to tread water at .500, which is precisely how they dog-paddled and clung to the kickboard through most of the highly unremarkable months of October, November, and December.

Like the rest of the club, Ullmark turned up dull in Dallas, but he otherwise performed well on the trip, at his sharpest this season in the 4-3 overtime loss in Denver in which he endured a 21-shot barrage over the final 23 minutes.

The Avalanche, by the way, rolled to their 10th consecutive win Sunday, even with Nathan MacKinnon (injured by a Taylor Hall drive-by swipe) still recovering in the hurt locker. The distant sons of Ray Bourque and Patrick Roy are rolling, winners of 18 straight on home ice.

Yep, until further notice, the Avalanche are the prohibitive Stanley Cup favorites. Take that from a guy who was out there early and often all those years when the Sharks steamrolled to the title (good spots, with folding chairs and chilled tall boys, still available along the San Jose parade route).

Don’t anyone tell NESN’s Sammy Panayotovich there’s an old guy in town who’s been nailing these odds for decades.

Overall, the Bruins harvested a bounty of 23 of 32 points (.719) in their 11-4-1 January. Now with a 25-14-3 (.631) record ahead of Tuesday night’s visit by the Kraken, they haven’t actually locked up a playoff berth, but given the weakness of the East underliers, they likely could play .500 over these final 40 games, finish with 93 points, and still clinch the No. 7 or 8 seed.

Of the eight teams in the East looking up at those eight seeds Monday morning, all were sub-.500 for the season. Only the Islanders (.486) look capable of threatening for the 7-8 slot, but they’ve lost two in a row and it appears age is catching up to Lou Lamoriello’s graybeards the way an AARP salesman hunts down high school reunions (classes 1989-92).

However, win-one-lose-one is no way for any club with serious playoff intentions to finish out the final three months of the regular season. The target, as stated again during the road trip by coach Bruce Cassidy, remains a 50-win season, a haul that would assure 100 points and possibly a top-three finish in the Atlantic Division. Ideally, it also would assure some confidence when going up against the likes of, say, Eastern heavies Florida, Tampa Bay, and Carolina (all .700-plus) in a best-of-seven series.

Beyond the wins, the red-hot power play, and Ullmark’s welcomed uptick, the Bruins saw a dramatic surge in five-on-five scoring in January. Exhibit A: They rattled off 14 consecutive even-strength goals in their first three games of the month, all wins, by a collective score of 14-7.

That put to rest a three-month narrative that they could not deliver at five-on-five. As of Monday morning, 81 of the Bruins’ 127 goals (63.8 percent) had been scored at five-on-five. That’s right in the neighborhood with the 65.5 percent rating of the combined pack of Panthers, Avalanche, Lightning, Wild, and Blues — the five clubs with the most goals in the NHL.

The other side of the five-on-five story isn’t so rosy.

Five of the six Dallas goals Sunday night were scored five-on-five. Yes, the Bruins have connected 81 times at full manpower this season, but they’ve also yielded 83.

As for the top five scoring clubs, they’ve connected 534 times at five-on-five, but allowed only 408. On average, each of those clubs has outscored the opposition by 25 goals at five-on-five, compared with the Bruins at minus-2.

Clubs looking to make more than a cameo appearance in the postseason must hope to gain the edge when going mano a mano. Thus far, the Bruins have fallen short of the hope. They’ve won only one of their last four games (1-2-1), and were beaten up, 13-6, at even strength. Not a recipe for success, be it regular, post-, or beer-league season.

Meanwhile, the expansionist Kraken, here for the first visit in franchise history, may not score in abundance, collecting only 115 goals to date. However, when comparing five-on-five numbers, they run with the big dogs, connecting 76 times for a 66.1 percent rating, actually a fraction better than the average of the biggest goal-scoring teams. Impressive.

Trouble is, Seattle has allowed 109 goals at five-on-five for a big ol’ minus-33. In large part, that’s why the NHL’s Original 32nd franchise ranked No. 29 in Monday morning’s leaguewide standings.

The season rolls on. The second half is upon the Bruins. Seven weeks to the trade deadline, as the numbers tell us, still some fixin’ to do.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.