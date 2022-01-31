Celtics torch shorthanded Heat in impressive win, and other observations

The latest came on Monday night, against a Heat team that is usually powerful and dangerous, but in this case was missing Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, P.J. Tucker and Markieff Morris.

With all of their top players finally healthy, and with a stretch of mostly overmatched and undermanned competition, the Celtics have given their confidence and their record a jolt with a series of lopsided wins.

For much of this season, the Celtics have played tense games that left their fans anxious and uneasy until the end. But that has not been the case recently.

While Miami had a few encouraging moments, Boston’s 122-92 win in which it never trailed was an accurate portrayal of the night.

It was the Celtics’ fourth win in their last five games, and the Celtics have outscored their opponents by an average of 30.5 points per game in the victories.

Jaylen Brown scored 29 points on 11 of 19 shooting to lead Boston. Jayson Tatum has 20 points and 12 rebounds and Marcus Smart added 16 points and 7 assists. This surge has mostly coincided with Smart’s return.

The Celtics led by as many as 15 points in the second quarter before the Heat responded with an 18-5 run and tied the score at 32. That’s mostly where Miami’s hopes vanished. The Celtics called timeout and went on a quick 7-0 run.

Whenever Miami had hints of rallies later, they were snuffed out quickly and emphatically, with the Celtics carving up the Heat’s zone defense with good ball movement and accurate outside shooting.

Boston made 52.4 percent of its shots and drilled 16 3-pointers. The Heat committed 19 turnovers and shot 39.1 percent from the field.

Observations from the game:

▪ The Heat spent most of the first game in a zone defense. They play zone as often as any team in the NBA, they were missing some of their top man-to-man defenders, and the Celtics struggle against zones, so it wasn’t surprising. But it gave the Celtics an extended chance to fine-tune their zone offense and they were mostly effective. They used good ball movement to create open opportunities and shot 55.6 percent from the field through the first three quarters, surging to a 24-point lead.

▪ Max Strus hit four 3-pointers in the first half and had 12 points before the break. He finished with a team-high 27 points, hitting 9 of 17 from beyond the arc. Celtics fans might remember Strus from the start of the 2019-20 season. He was signed to a two-way contract before essentially having that spot taken by Tacko Fall. Strus was then in a battle for Boston’s final regular roster spot, which ultimately went to Javonte Green. Strus entered the night shooting 40 percent from the 3-point line and averaging 11.1 points per game. Boston probably wouldn’t mind having that burst of offense coming off its bench now.

▪ Thanks to good health, Boston’s starting lineup is finally getting an extended run together, and the results continue to be promising. When Tatum subbed out midway through the opening quarter, the starters had staked the team to an 18-7 lead. Udoka went back to the group to close the second quarter, an approach he has not taken often this year. And in the final two minutes they stretched a three-point lead to 54-45.

▪ Coach Ime Udoka stuck with an eight-man rotation through the first three quarters, with Josh Richardson, Grant Williams and Dennis Schröder the only subs to enter the game. Schröder and Williams were mostly ineffective, but the starters did more than enough.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.