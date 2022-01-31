Despite a recent setback, Northeastern is the clear favorite in Women’s Beanpot

Just days after being named the top team in the country in the two major Division 1 polls, Northeastern saw its 20-game undefeated streak end Friday in a 2-1 loss to Vermont, a team that was without some of its top players because of Olympic commitments. Penalty woes hurt the Huskies in the final period, an issue they will want to avoid in the Beanpot against hungry teams looking to repeat Vermont’s feat.

When Northeastern, Boston College, Boston University, and Harvard take the ice for Tuesday’s opening round at Matthews Arena, it will be the Huskies’ title to lose. But they enter the iconic February tournament coming off a tough loss to a league rival they had not fallen to since 2018.

The Beanpot schools are hitting the women’s tournament on highs — except for the favorite for the title.

Advertisement

Despite that setback, Northeastern is still the class of the Beanpot field and will take its home ice against Boston College in the 7:30 p.m. game of the opening round Tuesday.

The Huskies (21-3-1) have the nation’s best goaltender in graduate student Aerin Frankel, who has a .958 save percentage and allows only 1.04 goals a game. Despite the Olympic departure of senior Alina Mueller, who has 13 points since the New Year, Northeastern still boasts the tournament’s best firepower, including leading scorer Maureen Murphy. The senior has points in six of her last seven games, and leads Hockey East with 30 points.

Not to be left out is NU’s experienced defense, which has allowed only 25 goals all season.

Boston College (14-11-0) last lifted the trophy in 2018. Though underdogs, the Eagles are on a four-game winning streak and are playing some of their best hockey of the season. Their puck possession and power play have shown improvement, and they have given a more concentrated effort offensively.

Advertisement

“We’re just doing everything right,” said junior Hannah Bilka after last Tuesday’s impressive 4-2 victory over Providence. “That is how scoring comes, by doing all the little things.”

However, BC has not recorded a win against the Huskies this season, getting outscored, 12-2, in their three meetings. Despite their marked improvements of late, the Eagles may not be able to withstand Northeastern’s relentless lines of talented forwards.

In the 4 p.m. game, a hot Harvard team takes on Boston University.

The Crimson (15-5-0) bring a six-game winning streak into the Beanpot, and are ranked sixth and eighth in the national polls. Their latest victory was an impressive 6-2 win over nationally ranked Clarkson Friday, in which junior Anne Bloomer scored twice and fellow junior Kristin Della Rovere amassed 4 points.

Harvard’s goaltending situation has settled on senior Becky Dutton, whose performances have earned her the ECAC Goaltender of the Week award for two straight weeks. Her .938 save percentage and 1.50 GAA have her in the top three of the league’s goaltenders, despite having played in only 12 games.

“Our goalie Becky has played fantastic,” said Bloomer. “As a team, we have jelled together and found our rhythm.”

Just three years ago, BU (10-9-4) captured its first Beanpot title as a varsity program. But it is the third-best team in this year’s tournament, behind Northeastern and Harvard, and will need to play all 60 minutes if it wants to challenge the Crimson.

Advertisement

BU’s defense is not as stringent as past editions, but it is still in Hockey East’s top four, and the Terriers gave a tough effort against Northeastern in their two January games.

This Beanpot will give BU’s young core substantial experience, and many of them have been stepping up as of late. Sophomore Catherine Foulem has become a spark plug, jumping up and igniting the offense. Her tenacity has proven successful against some of the toughest opponents this season, and if the Terriers are to get by Harvard, she could be a key reason why.

Freshman Christina Vote and sophomore Julia Shaunessy are other youngsters to watch in their first Beanpot action.

Women’s Beanpot

at Matthews Arena

Tuesday, Feb. 1

Semifinals

Harvard vs. Boston University, 4 p.m. (NESN+)

Northeastern vs. Boston College, 7:30 p.m (NESN+)

Tuesday, Feb. 8

Consolation, 4 p.m. (NESN+)

Championship, 7:30 p.m. (NESN+)











