Duxbury girls’ hockey digs deep to beat Hingham; Norwood continues perfect start

“You’re talking about almost four days off,” Najarian said. “It took a little while to get the engine going.”

Perhaps it was because the Dragons hadn’t skated since 6 a.m. Friday because of the blizzard, but of course that was no excuse.

For much of the first and second periods Monday, Duxbury girls’ hockey coach Dan Najarian watched his team play at a slower pace than he’s accustomed to seeing.

Once they did, the No. 2 Dragons resembled the group Najarian has coached all season. Duxbury eventually earned a 3-1 win over Patriot League rival Hingham, taking the lead late in the second and extending it late in the third.

Tori Hayden scored her first varsity goal for the Dragons (12-0-2) with 3:43 left in the first to make it 1-0 Duxbury through one, then Abigail Kennedy responded for the No. 20 Harborwomen (7-6) with 10:45 remaining in the second.

The game was wide open at that point, but Reese Porter hit Grace Landolfi in stride to help Duxbury take a 2-1 edge with 1:32 left in the second, and Ayla Abban converted with 4:09 remaining to put the game just about out of reach.

Duxbury goalie Anna McGinty was steady once again, and Najarian credited her for finding a way to get the puck to stick to her and avoiding rebounds.

“Our defense was fantastic,” Najarian said. “If you only give up one goal, you’re going to win some hockey games.”

The Harborwomen had chances, but they couldn’t get any to go after the initial tally.

Landolfi’s goal was the game’s most pivotal moment, as Porter sent the puck toward the net and Landolfi got her stick on it just in time to beat the goalie in one fluid motion.

“The energy went from zero to 100,” Hayden said of Landolfi’s goal. “That’s exactly what we were looking for.”

At that point, with momentum on their side, the Dragons continued to pepper the Harborwomen with shots, and eventually one more stuck. As the Dragons gear up for a Division 2 postseason run, they know consistency will be imperative.

“I think we did a good job at the end,” Landolfi said. “We knew the systems we had to play in and we executed at the end. We have to bring that going forward to every game, every shift, every battle.”

Norwood 6, Dover-Sherborn/Hopkinton 1 — Norwood coach Tim Coskren knew that a fast start would be paramount. His team answered the bell.

The No. 8 Mustangs scored three times in the first period, cruising to a Tri-Valley League victory over Dover-Sherborn/Hopkinton at The Skating Club of Boston.

Sophomore defenseman Molly Federico scored twice in the opening 15 minutes, with junior Morgan Roach tallying a first period goal as well. Sophomore Michaela Reen added two goals and freshman Emily Spadorcia contributed a tally, getting to the net and making the most of their opportunities.

“The younger players have shown greatness at such a young age,” Coskren said. “The freshmen and sophomores that we have are good hockey players — not just good athletes, good hockey players.”

Despite the offensive outburst from the Mustangs (12-0), the team’s defense has been rock solid all season. Having only allowed 12 goals on the season, the Mustangs excelled at limiting odd-man rushes and keeping shots to the perimeter. Dover-Sherborn/Hopkinton (1-11) mustered a few shots from the slot, but both Mustang goaltenders, junior Lily Newman and freshman Berndette Tenore, stood up to the task.

“Caeli Reed on defense has been extremely dominant,” Coskren said. “Molly Federico, Ally Parkinson, same with them. Ally’s small, but she’s tough and plays big. Lindsay Rogers, as far as our blueline is concerned, has improved the most. She’s really shown a lot throughout the year. We have four defensemen that we can depend on and that’s huge for us.”

Norwood improved to 5-0 in Tri Valley League play with the win, setting up a showdown with Westwood (7-3-1, 4-1 TVL) on Wednesday at The Skating Club of Boston. On Jan. 23, the Mustangs emerged victorious, 1-0, in overtime.

“Westwood is an extremely good team and we’ve always had a hard time with them, ever since we joined the Tri-Valley League,” Coskren said. “I’m sure it’s going to be another battle. It was definitely the biggest victory that we’ve had, given being closest in town proximity and how good of a team they are.”

Acton-Boxborough/Bromfield 6, Pope Francis 0 — Senior Cailey Ryan notched her 100th career point with two goals and two assists in a nonleague win at Nashoba Valley Olympia for No. 9 A-B (8-2-1). A-B coach Brian Fontas earned his 300th career win as senior Max Anderson notched 18 saves in the shutout.

Brookline 4, Quincy/North Quincy 1 — Junior Rozalin Carew-Lyons made 23 saves, backstopping the Warriors (7-7) to a nonleague victory at Walter Brown Arena. Freshmen Bea Palmer (two goals, assist), Shayna Blankschtein Chin (goal, two assists), and Izzy Paes (goal) paced the Warriors offensively.

Dedham 2, Wayland/Weston 0 — Senior captain Katie Soucie recorded a shutout, prompting the Marauders (7-7) to a nonleague win at Rivers School. Sophomore Abbey Keyes notched a power play goal and junior Gianna Murphy scored the Marauders’ second goal.

Natick 4, Framingham 0 — Three assists from junior Emma Tavilla powered the No. 18 Redhawks (7-5-2) to a Bay State Conference Carey Division win at William Chase Arena. Senior captain Caroline Gates, senior Karina Killelea, junior McKenna Doucette, and senior captain Hadley Green each scored.

Newton North/South 4, Concord-Carlisle 1 — Senior captain Camille Kouroriez stopped 34 shots, anchoring the Tigers (3-9-1) to a nonleague victory at Edge Sports Center in Bedford. Sophomore Danielle Morrill scored twice, senior captain Samantha Mealey added a tally, and sophomore Amanda Cosgrove notched her first career goal.

Sandwich 5, Dennis-Yarmouth 1 — Katie Barrett scored twice, propelling the No. 6 Blue Knights (10-1) to a Cape & Islands League win at Tony Kent Arena. Senior captain Caroline Barrett and freshman Darby Rounseville each notched three assists.

St. Mary’s 3, Matignon 1 — Junior captain Jenna Chaplain scored twice and junior Amanda Forziati added a second-period goal in a Catholic Central League win at Connery Rink for the No. 5 Spartans (7-2-2).

Correspondent Cam Kerry reported from Norwood. Emma Healy, Ethan McDowell, and Vitoria Poejo contributed. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet scores @GlobeSchools.

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.