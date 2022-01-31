EMass boys’ basketball: Malden Catholic’s Tony Felder headlines Players of the Week

Tony Felder, Malden Catholic — The defending Catholic Conference champion Lancers rolled to league wins over Saint John’s of Shrewsbury (66-53) and St. John’s Prep (92-56) with their senior point guard combining for 46 points and 21 assists in the victories.
Omri Merryman, St. Mary’s — The junior forward did the little things with averages of 13 points, 9 rebounds, and 2 blocks per game in key Catholic Central League wins over Bishop Feehan (52-46) and Archbishop Williams (62-46).
Daithi Quinn, North Quincy — The 6-foot-4-inch sophomore dropped 32 points with 6 rebounds, 3 steals, and 3 assists in a 73-62 Patriot League win over Hingham Tuesday, then added 23 points in a 77-60 win over Scituate Friday.
Nahkeem Singleton, Burke — The 6-foot-6-inch sophomore controlled the paint with 26 points and 14 rebounds in an 85-70 win over Brighton Tuesday. Singleton added 17 points with 12 rebounds in a 78-53 win at Doherty Thursday.
Connor Walden, Marshfield — While the Rams fell, 48-42, to undefeated Pembroke Tuesday, their 6-foot-6-inch center did what he could with 21 points and 12 rebounds. Walden led Marshfield to a 59-41 win at rival Duxbury Friday with 21 points and 15 rebounds.
Marquis White, Randolph — With help from his senior brother, Malik, the sophomore helped the Blue Devils avenge their only loss by hitting five 3-pointers with 17 points in a 74-51 win over Middleboro Friday. White added 13 points in an 89-47 win over Mashpee Tuesday.