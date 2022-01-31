EMass boys’ basketball: Malden Catholic’s Tony Felder headlines Players of the Week

Tony Felder, Malden Catholic — The defending Catholic Conference champion Lancers rolled to league wins over Saint John’s of Shrewsbury (66-53) and St. John’s Prep (92-56) with their senior point guard combining for 46 points and 21 assists in the victories.

Omri Merryman, St. Mary’s — The junior forward did the little things with averages of 13 points, 9 rebounds, and 2 blocks per game in key Catholic Central League wins over Bishop Feehan (52-46) and Archbishop Williams (62-46).

Daithi Quinn, North Quincy — The 6-foot-4-inch sophomore dropped 32 points with 6 rebounds, 3 steals, and 3 assists in a 73-62 Patriot League win over Hingham Tuesday, then added 23 points in a 77-60 win over Scituate Friday.