Jaguars scheduled to interview former Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia for coaching vacancy

Bisaccia, 61, a longtime NFL special teams coordinator who also spent more than a decade in the college ranks, took over in Vegas after Jon Gruden resigned amid an e-mail scandal in mid-October. The Raiders went 7-6 under Bisaccia, including a wild-card loss to Super Bowl-bound Cincinnati two weeks ago.

The Jaguars were scheduled to interview former Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia on Monday, according to a person familiar with the process. The person spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has kept details of its search private.

The Jaguars appear to be starting their coaching search over. Or, at the very least, they’re broadening its scope.

The Jaguars also want to interview Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell but will have to wait until after the Super Bowl, according to another person with knowledge of the search. Under NFL rules, O’Connell can’t meet with Jacksonville until after the Super Bowl because the Jaguars didn’t have an initial interview with him during the final two weeks of the regular season or the first week of the postseason.

O’Connell, 36, also is scheduled for a second interview with Minnesota this week.

Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich remains a possibility in Jacksonville, although he’s starting to seem like a long shot. He had a second interview with Jaguars owner Shad Khan, son Tony Khan and general manager Trent Baalke in person last Tuesday in Tampa, but discussions cooled the following day, presumably over Baalke’s status with the team.

Leftwich would prefer not to work with Baalke, according to another person with knowledge of the situation. Baalke has a less-than-stellar reputation around the league, evidenced by his last five seasons ending with a coaching change.

Packers promote Stenavich to OC

The Packers promoted Adam Stenavich from offensive line coach to offensive coordinator as they fill the vacancy created when Nathaniel Hackett left to become Broncos head coach.

Stenavich has coached the Packers’ offensive line in each of Matt LaFleur’s three seasons as head coach and helped that unit withstand numerous injuries. He added the title of running game coordinator this season.

Hackett had been Green Bay’s offensive coordinator the last three years before the Broncos hired him. The Packers also have lost quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Luke Getsy, who left to become the Bears’ offensive coordinator.

Cousins replaces Rodgers in Pro Bowl

Kirk Cousins will be the Pro Bowl injury replacement for Aaron Rodgers for a third time.

The Vikings quarterback was added to the NFC roster. The game will be played Sunday in Las Vegas. Rodgers played much of the season for the Packers with a broken toe.