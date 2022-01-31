Led by Kemar Morgan, New Mission slams Snowden in Boston City League boys’ basketball battle of unbeatens

“That was crazy,” Morgan said. “I felt good going up with it.”

Morgan did a great job battling for position and finishing inside all game, and also demonstrated his ability to blow by his defender on his way to a team-high 17 points. The feed from sophomore Elijah Bynoe and finish put the Titans on top, 65-37.

A one-handed alley-oop dunk from senior forward Kemar Morgan with 4:12 to play put the exclamation mark on New Mission’s 74-44 Boston City League boys’ basketball victory over Snowden in a matchup of unbeatens Monday night.

Said New Mission coach Malcolm Smith: “That was impressive. We don’t get that much around here. The kids like it. I could care less what the kids like, but that was impressive, I do have to say that.”

Snowden came in with three convincing wins in a 4-0 start. New Mission had a pair of narrow victories, but soared to a 20-2 lead Monday night.

Morgan scored the first six points in normal game flow and then, after going up 12-2, the Titans transitioned into a full-court press and rapidly racked up six more points off backcourt steals.

New Mission led 22-5 after one and 41-15 at the break.

Senior forward Amari Alexis turned into a shot-blocking forced in the third and finished with six swats along with 9 points. The Titans led 57-29 entering the final frame.

Coming off back-to-back triple-doubles, Snowden senior guard Omari Brooks dropped a game-high 20 points.

Boston Latin 60, Wayland 51 — Hayden Groh (22 points) and Sam Griffin (20 points) paced the Wolfpack (2-6) in a Dual County League win.

Burke 88, Boston English 43 — Sophomore Nahkeem Singleton (22 points), senior Takei Galloway (14), and freshman Jaeden Roberts (14) powered the Bulldogs (5-0) to the City League win.

Dighton-Rehoboth 66, Case 38 — All 11 Falcons scored against their South Coast Conference foe, including senior forward Ryan Ouellette, who tallied 13 points for the hosts (8-4).

Lexington Christian 69, Gann Academy 54 — Jonathan Guerrier (30 points) and Ben Tatlock (14 points) led the Lions (8-1) in a nonleague win.

Medford 64, Revere 52 — Senior forward Valdi Vainqueur’s 23 points powered the Mustangs (6-5) to a Greater Boston League win.

Mystic Valley 65, Keefe Tech 46 — Junior Forward Gio Soto (36 points, 12 points) propelled the Eagles (6-5) to a nonleague win against the Broncos.

Peabody 56, Triton 40 — Anthony Forte (17 points, 8 rebounds) led the Tanners (9-4) to a nonleague win against the Vikings.

Plymouth North 70, Hanover 47 — Alec Peruzzi (20 points) led all scorers in a Patriot League win for the Eagles (6-7).

Seekonk 58, Apponequet 49 — Jason Andrews tossed in a game-high 20 points and Isaiah Leonard had 10 for the Warriors (7-0) in the South Coast win.

St. Sebastian’s 87, CATS Academy 56 — Junior Trevor Mullin scored 24 points and freshman Jaylen Harrell aded 21 for host St. Sebastian’s (13-2) in the nonleague win.

Girls’ basketball

Austin Prep 63, Manchester Essex 53 — Morginn Kotchian (22 points) paced the Cougars (6-7) to a nonleague win. Sydney DeRoche (12 points), Emily Donahue (12 points) and Brooke Voica (11 points) each scored in double figures.

Dracut 65, Bishop Guertin 64 — Junior guard Ashlee Talbot (27 points) and Cam Watkins (19) led the Middies (13-2) to a nonleague win against the Cardinals.

Latin Academy 54, Madison Park 14 — Senior guard Lily Crowley scored 15 points to propel the visiting Dragons (5-1) to the City League win.

Pentucket 60, Haverhill 29 — Senior Lana Mickelson (10 points, 10 rebounds) registered a double-double for Pentucket (10-3), and junior Abby Dube led the team in scoring with 18 in the Cape Ann League clash.

Cross-country

Unbeaten against in-state competition on his way winning the MIAA Division 1 championship, Framingham junior Sam Burgess was named the state’s 2021-22 Gatorade Boys’ Cross-Country Athlete of the Year Monday. The 5-foot-10-inch, 160-pound Burgess won the D1 title by 7.39 seconds at the Wrentham Development Center, legged out a ninth-place finish at the Eastbay Northeast Regional, and was 29th at the Eastbay nationals in San Diego.

“Like all of us in the past two years, he’s has been faced with a lot of uncertainty and yet through it all, he’s clearly kept his focus and determination,” said Chris Van Cott, coach at Bay State Conference rival Needham. A member of the student government at Framingham, Burgess has a weighted 4.20 GPA.

