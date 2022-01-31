It’s official: Josh McDaniels leaving Patriots, named Raiders head coach

McDaniels becomes an NFL head coach for the second time — third if you count the Colts job he abandoned in 2018. Over a decade has passed since the Broncos fired McDaniels following an 11-17 record, but he continued to express interest in earning another head coaching opportunity.

“I’ve been patient, selective, maybe to a fault sometimes,” McDaniels told reporters shortly after he was introduced. “It was going to take a special place for me to leave where I was, and I found that here in Las Vegas.”

Advertisement

Davis moved quickly after McDaniels met with the ownership team on Friday and interviewed on Saturday.

“The success of the Patriots and watching them over the years ... [I] saw it with Tom Brady, then I saw it with Matt Cassel ... then I saw them do it this year with a rookie QB,” said Davis.

The Raiders officially hired Patriots director of player personnel Dave Ziegler as their new general manager Sunday.

Ziegler and McDaniels have a relationship dating to their days playing college football at John Carroll University. They overlapped years later in Denver, where McDaniels was the Broncos’ head coach and Ziegler was a member of the scouting department. Then they worked together in New England for the past nine seasons.

McDaniels inherits a Raiders team marred by controversy this season.

Former coach Jon Gruden stepped down in October after the league’s investigation into the Washington Football Team unveiled he had sent several e-mails using misogynistic and homophobic language. About a month later, wide receiver and 2020 first-round draft pick Henry Ruggs was released. He was involved in a car crash in which he killed a woman while driving at 156 miles per hour. His blood-alcohol content was twice Nevada’s legal limit. Less than a week later, cornerback and fellow 2020 first-rounder Damon Arnette also was released after brandishing multiple guns in a video on social media.

Advertisement

The Raiders finished the regular season strong, stringing together a four-game winning streak and advancing to the playoffs in epic fashion. Their dramatic year concluded with a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the wild-card round.

Several key contributors — defensive end Maxx Crosby, tight end Darren Waller, and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow — remain under contract. One of McDaniels’s and Ziegler’s first orders of business will be deciding what to do with quarterback Derek Carr, who is entering the last year of his deal and could sign an extension or be traded.

McDaniels said Monday he had “a great conversation” with Carr.

“I look forward to our relationship,” McDaniels said.

Staying competitive in the AFC West will be a tall task, with the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, and Denver Broncos as divisional opponents.

The Patriots must hire a new offensive coordinator and possibly a quarterbacks coach. McDaniels wore both hats for 13 seasons, but the team has also divvied up the responsibilities, recently bringing in Jedd Fisch as quarterbacks coach in 2020.

McDaniels, who had been with the Patriots and Bill Belichick since 2001, was reflective when asked what sort of lessons he had learned from the New England head coach.

Advertisement

“I’m blessed and fortunate to have had the experiences that I’ve had,” McDaniels said. “He made you develop in every area as a professional in this environment. He gave us the opportunity to see the scouting side. I had the opportunity to work on defense and then, flip over to the offense. He had me coach the quarterbacks.

“I saw the game [from] a lot of different perspectives. I was able to, you know, what I felt like, that was a really well-rounded approach as you are growing up in this game to have some understanding of: What it is the grading system. What does it mean? How do they attack us on offense when you are on defense? And then, flip it over to the offensive side and understand that, and tie it all together with situational football and game management.

“He gave me an opportunity to be well-rounded coming out of the organization, and I’m very grateful for that.”

Bill O’Brien, the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Alabama, seems like a natural candidate, given his experience with the organization. Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley could be an internal option. Whomever they hire or promote will be crucial for the development of rookie quarterback Mac Jones.





Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.