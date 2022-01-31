Sarah Dacey departs Hingham to coach women’s soccer and lacrosse at Curry College

“It wasn’t necessarily something that I was looking for, but in the back of my mind, I had always wanted to coach at the collegiate level again,” Dacey said. “A spot opened up, with Curry being local and such a strong program, it was a great opportunity. I’m so excited to get started.”

But when an opening at Curry College presented itself, in a dual soccer/lacrosse coaching role, it was too much to pass up. On Monday, Dacey was officially named women’s soccer coach and interim women’s lacrosse coach at the Division 3 school in Milton.

In a terrific two-year run, Sarah Dacey directed the Hingham girls’ soccer team to a 34-2-2 mark and the MIAA Division 1 state final last fall. That followed a 45-15-5 record in four seasons at Division 2 Barry University for the former Framingham High and University of North Carolina soccer/lacrosse standout.

With 15 Massachusetts residents on the soccer team and nine on the lacrosse team, Dacey plans to utilize her local roots and newfound knowledge of the region to help gain commitments from area players.

“I’ll definitely be recruiting heavily from Massachusetts and I’ll be able to see a lot of games for scouting purposes,” Dacey said. “It’s nice having the high school experience because now I’m familiar with the teams and the levels. I loved my time in Hingham, but I’m also excited for what’s to come. I’ve never been a head coach of two sports simultaneously, so I think I have to see what it’s like with the amount of time.”

At Babson from 2006-10, she led the women’s soccer team to three consecutive double-digit win seasons and was the assistant women’s lacrosse coach for a program that netted three straight NEWMAC titles.

On the lacrosse field, Curry opens its 2022 season Feb. 23 against Colby-Sawyer. The women’s soccer team finished 8-10-1.

Hingham athletic director Jim Quatromoni said he would like to have a new soccer coach in place by the end of February.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.