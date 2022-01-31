Tom Brady says he has yet to make a decision on his future, reiterating he is ‘still going through the process’

“I’m just still going through the process that I said I was going through,” Brady told co-host Jim Gray. “Sometimes it takes some time to really evaluate how you feel and what you want to do. I think when the time’s right, I’ll be ready to make a decision one way or the other.”

In the latest episode of his podcast “Lets Go!” on SiriusXM, Brady addressed the recent reports that he plans to retire after 22 NFL seasons.

ESPN reported Saturday that the seven-time Super Bowl champion has decided to call it a career. But Brady’s father, Tom Sr., pushed back, calling the story “100 percent speculation.” Brady’s longtime agent Don Yee also did not confirm (or deny) the reports, saying Brady is “the only person to express his plans with complete accuracy.”

Brady maintained Monday he has yet to make a decision on his future plans.

So, was he surprised about the reports?

“There’s a good line — I’m responsible for what I say and do and not responsible for what others say or do,” he said. “We’re in such an era of information and people want to be in front of the news often. I totally understand that. I understand that’s the environment we’re in.”

Brady, who still has a year remaining on his contract with the Buccaneers, said he’s taking things day by day. He expressed disappointment that news of his possible retirement superseded some of the coverage of the conference championships this weekend.

He said he does not have a timeline on his decision.

“I’m just trying to do the best I can every day and evaluate things as they come and make a great decision for me and my family,” he said. “I’ll know when the time is right. I’m very blessed to have played as long as I have.

“As things have gone on in the later parts of my career, whether that was five years ago or even this year, there’s a lot of interest in when I’m going to stop playing. I understand that. It’s not that I don’t recognize that. It’s just — when I know, I’ll know. When I don’t know, I don’t know.”

As for whether these reports of retirement could serve as a chip on his shoulder for the upcoming season? Brady laughed.

“I think my motivation for playing football is to win and be successful,” he said. “Maybe there’s little parts of motivation that come from different places or what people may say or think, but I’m mostly motivated from inside and wanting to be the best for my teammates, my coaches, and my organization. That’s kind of been where motivation’s been for a long time.

“At different times, you use different techniques and tools to put yourself in the right frame of mind, but for me, it’s always about being the best I can be.”

