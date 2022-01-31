The top 10 options to succeed Josh McDaniels as Patriots offensive coordinator

“What an incredible opportunity to be coached by Josh McDaniels,” said Davis, who called five Patriots games this year. “I don’t think you could ask for a better coach as a young quarterback.”

Mac Jones’s season ended with a thud, but CBS NFL analyst Charles Davis is still bullish about Jones’s future as the Patriots quarterback. He led his team to the playoffs as a rookie, and his future is in good hands with his coaches.

McDaniels won’t be Jones’s mentor much longer, as he is close to taking the Las Vegas Raiders’ head coaching job, per reports. For the first time since 2012, the Patriots will need a new offensive coordinator.

The Patriots probably were lucky to have a coach of McDaniels’s caliber for as long as they did. Now they need to find a new coordinator — and quarterbacks coach, which was McDaniels’s dual responsibility — who can build on Jones’s rookie season and make the transition as seamless as possible.

Let’s take a look at some of the options:

1. Bill O’Brien. The former Texans head coach is the most obvious choice, and probably the best one. O’Brien knows the system well, having coached with the Patriots from 2007-11 and serving as the offensive coordinator (in spirit and, eventually, in title) for his last three years.

He’s only 52 and has plenty of coaching left in him. He has been a head coach for nine years and would provide a valuable sounding board for Bill Belichick.

And O’Brien, who was offensive coordinator at Alabama in 2021, already has a relationship with Jones. In December, O’Brien said that before last year’s NFL Draft, Jones helped O’Brien learn the Alabama offense.

It’s possible that O’Brien would rather look for a head coaching opportunity than return to Foxborough as a coordinator. And it’s also possible that Belichick wants a younger coach who can grow into the role for a while. But O’Brien is an obvious fit, and I’m not sure the Patriots will find a better candidate.

2. Adam Gase. His name generates a lot of snickers from fans who watched him go 32-48 as a head coach with the Dolphins and Jets and sputter in developing quarterbacks Ryan Tannehill and Sam Darnold. But in NFL circles, Gase is a respected offensive coach, he has the seal of approval from former pupil Peyton Manning, and he has spent 10 years as an NFL offensive coordinator or head coach. The Patriots certainly could do worse.

Gase also has indirect ties to the Patriots family. He was an undergraduate student assistant on the 1999 Michigan State team that was coached by Belichick’s best friend, Nick Saban. Gase became close friends with two graduate assistants on the team, Josh McDaniels and Brian Daboll. Gase then followed Saban to LSU from 2000-02 and remains close with his former boss.

Adam Gase did not have a very successful run as Jets head coach for two years (2019-20). Gail Burton/Associated Press

3. George Godsey. He has been part of the extended Patriots family for the past decade, and knows the system well.

Godsey was a Patriots offensive assistant in 2011 and their tight ends coach in 2012-13. He then followed O’Brien to Houston to be quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator (2014-16), was Matt Patricia’s quarterbacks coach in Detroit (2018), and went with Brian Flores to Miami from 2019-21, where he was a co-offensive coordinator this past season.

4. Brian Ferentz. His father, of course, is Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, who worked with Belichick in Cleveland and is one of his closest friends. Brian Ferentz was with the Patriots from 2008-11, starting as a scouting assistant and working his way up to tight ends coach. Now he’s the offensive coordinator at Iowa, a position he has held since 2017.

Ferentz knows the college game well, is likely up to speed with the latest offensive trends, and probably would be a boon in developing rookies.

5. Joe Judge. It’s not clear if Judge is qualified for an offensive coordinator job. In eight years with the Patriots, he coached offense for only one season, working as wide receivers coach in 2019. And as Giants head coach, Judge didn’t call plays or coordinate the offense.

But Belichick loves him, and Judge was in the Patriots program long enough that Belichick said in 2020, “Joe can probably coach any position on the field. He does an excellent job of teaching players. He thinks quickly and the game comes easy to him. He understands concepts, adjustments, and fundamental technique.”

One big question is whether Judge, who is getting paid by the Giants for three more years, wants to come back to Foxborough or branch out and do his own thing.

6. Matt Patricia. Most of the same holds for Patricia, though he is more qualified than Judge as an offensive coach. Patricia has coached defense for 15 years, but he played offensive line in college, and spent his first two years in New England coaching offense, first as an offensive assistant (2004), then as an assistant offensive line coach (2005).

And, as with Judge, Belichick loves him. Patricia immediately came back to Foxborough after getting fired by the Lions, and served as Belichick’s right-hand man this past season, helping with coaching, salary cap management, and situational game management.

And Belichick probably would be intrigued by having an offensive coordinator with a defensive background, to groom Jones the way Belichick groomed Tom Brady.

The Patriots probably would rather keep Patricia in his jack-of-all-trades role, but if they needed someone in a pinch, it wouldn’t surprise me if Belichick turned to Patricia, at least for a year.

Matt Patricia was back with the Patriots this past season as a senior adviser. Mary Schwalm/Associated Press

7. Nick Caley. If Belichick wanted to turn the job over to an in-house candidate, and one who probably could grow into the role for a few years, Caley would seem to be the guy.

He has been with the Patriots for the past seven years, and just finished his fifth season as tight ends and fullbacks coach, which means he is intimately involved with both the passing and rushing portions of the offensive attack.

Caley, 39, also has the perspective of a defensive coach, having worked on that side of the ball for 10 years in college.

8. Mick Lombardi. He’s the other internal candidate who would make some sense, though Lombardi’s résumé isn’t quite as robust as Caley’s.

Lombardi, the son of Belichick confidant Mike Lombardi, was a Patriots scouting assistant from 2011-12, an assistant quarterbacks coach in 2019, and the wide receivers coach the last two years. In between, he was a quality control coach in San Francisco for four years and an assistant quarterbacks coach with the Jets for two years.

A more appropriate role for Lombardi might be quarterbacks coach, to pair him with an experienced coordinator like O’Brien or Gase.

9. Brian Hoyer. If anyone could make the immediate jump from player to offensive coordinator, it’s Hoyer. He has spent 12 years in the NFL, including seven years as the Patriots’ backup quarterback, and knows the offense inside and out.

The last two years, Hoyer served as a valuable mentor for Jones, Jarrett Stidham, and Cam Newton. He practically is a quarterbacks coach already.

The real question is whether Hoyer wants to do it. As he quipped last year, his hours would double and his pay probably would be cut in half. And Hoyer may have more value as Jones’s mentor as a player than a coach.

The Patriots need to keep Hoyer in the fold next year, whether it’s as a backup quarterback or on the coaching staff.

10. Chad O’Shea. He spent 10 seasons with the Patriots as a receivers coach (2009-18) and since has been an offensive coordinator in Miami (2019) and passing game coordinator in Cleveland (2020-21).

But I’m not sure the Patriots would have much interest in bringing O’Shea back to Foxborough to be the coordinator. They didn’t try very hard to retain him before he left for Miami in ‘19, and his stint with the Dolphins ended after just one season.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.