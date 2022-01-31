Will Doherty, Marshfield find something extra to stun top seed Arlington in Ed Burns Coffee Pot Hockey Classic

With less than a minute remaining, defenseman Connor Merrick intercepted the puck and found Will Doherty after skating into the offensive zone, drawing the opposing defender just far enough that Doherty could use a screen to fire a shot into the back of the net and send Marshfield to the semifinals with a 3-2 win.

The Rams remained focused on that end of the ice regardless of the time or score, and it paid off late in overtime.

In a back-and-forth matchup against top-seeded Arlington, one thing stayed consistent for Marshfield amid the chaos of the Ed Burns Coffee Pot Hockey Classic quarterfinal matchup — defense.

Coach Dan Connolly knew the team had to focus on slowing down the Spy Ponders’ attack. If they could do that, the goals would follow.

“They’re a good team, and we think we’re a pretty good team and we just have to make sure that we limit our mistakes and try to play a good, sound defensive game,” Connolly said. “The offense will come from that.”

Doherty’s winner was his second goal of the game after scoring off another turnover in the second period, capping off the sophomore’s opportunistic offensive performance.

“He’s got a good knack for the offensive zone,” Connolly said. “He made a couple of nice reads, a couple nice shots. He played well.”

The Rams (10-3-1) gave up a goal early in the game to Arlington’s Jake Russell to trail 1-0 after one period, but followed their coach’s guidance and stayed composed. Nick Souretis scored to tie the game up before Doherty’s second. Arlington forced overtime with a Steph Sotiropoulos goal in the third period.

Connolly praised the effort of the team’s penalty kill late in the game, as the unit kept the Spy Ponders outside and forced enough turnovers to keep the matchup level.

Next up for Marshfield in the Ed Burns Classic is a semifinal showdown Sunday with Tewksbury at either Canton Ice House or Rodman Arena in Walpole.

Canton 4, Burlington 0 — Eamon Kelly scored twice for the No. 18 Bulldogs (10-2-1), and Colin Davis recorded the shutout during their Ed Burns Coffee Pot Hockey Classic win at Metropolis Rink. Brendan Tourgee and Billy DeLello also scored for Canton, while will meet Natick in the semifinals of the Walter Brinn Division.

Dedham 3, Ashland 2 — Brendan Stamm, Gavin Keough and Colin Ward each scored for the Marauders (4-9), who held on for the Tri-Valley League win at Flood Rink.

Dracut/Tyngsborough 6, Lunenburg/Ayer Shirley 1 — Tommy Workman had a hat trick and assist, and Cam Caron scored twice for D/T (9-4) in its nonleague win at Tsongas Center in Lowell. Mike Desmarais chipped in with three assists for the winners.

Duxbury 2, Hanover 1 — Connor O’Connell’s goal with 12:46 left in the third period powered the Dragons (8-4-2) to their first win over the Hawks (9-4-1) since 2014. Michael Munroe put Hanover up, just 45 seconds into the game, then Wyatt Glass delivered for Duxbury with 10:23 left in the first period. Neither side scored in the second, then O’Connell made a quick move and beat the goalie off a setup from Reilly Murray. Sam Mazanec made 25 saves for the Dragons, who have won three straight after falling to both Marshfield and Xaverian by one goal.

Franklin 6, Weymouth 1 — Ben Jarosz notched a hat trick, including two of the Panthers’ three power play goals in the first two periods as they rolled to victory in the Walter Brinn Division of the Ed Burns Coffee Pot Hockey Classic at Sgt. Pirelli Rink. Logan Marchand, Ben Paterson and Christian Shabbick had the other goals for Franklin (11-5), which will face Reading in Sunday’s semifinals.

Hopkinton 4, Holliston 2 — Cal Greenwood scored twice, including one of the Hillers’ three goals in the third period to pull away for the Tri-Valley League win at Loring Arena in Framingham. Drew Morse and Joe Scardino had the other goals in the third for Hopkinton (5-6).

Lincoln-Sudbury 6, Boston Latin 3 — Brendan Quinn notched a hat trick and Frankie DeTraglia added a pair of goals for the No. 14 Warriors (12-2) in their Dual County/Merrimack Valley 2 win at Murphy Rink. Ben Chwalek had the other goal for L-S.

Norwell 6, Rockland 1 — Austin Shea scored twice and Timmy Ward had a goal and assist for the Clippers (11-1), who ran their win streak to eight with the South Shore League victory at The Bog in Kingston.

Silver Lake 4, North Attleborough 1 — Brett Evans notched a hat trick, including the go-ahead goal on a breakaway in the second period as the Lakers (11-3) clinched a tournament berth with the nonleague win at New England Sports Village in Attleboro. Brandon Cavicchi scored the tying goal in the first period for Silver Lake, and Peter Bond was solid in net.

St. John’s Prep 6, Malden Catholic 3 — Sophomore Jake Vana scored a pair of goals, including the eventual game-winner in the second period as the No. 2 Eagles (11-2) outlasted the No. 13 Lancers in the Catholic Conference battle at Essex Sports Center in Middleton. Juniors Ben McGilvary, Aidan Holland, and Jimmy Ayers, as well as sophomore Cam Umlah, added goals for the Eagles.

Stoughton/Brockton 3, Southeastern/B-P 1 — Colin Alessi capped a hat trick with a pair of third-period goals to lift S/B (6-6-1) to the nonleague win in the Raynham IcePlex. Sean Farley had a pair of assists, and Chris Andrade backstopped the win with 25 saves. For the Hawks (8-3), Bobby Manning scored and Ryan LeBaron made 19 saves.

Taunton 3, Apponequet/Old Colony 2 — Colton Scheralis scored with 5 seconds left in overtime for the Tigers (4-7-1), who grabbed the nonleague win at Aleixo Arena.

Triton 3, Melrose 1 — Connor Rumph’s goal with 40 seconds left snapped a 1-1 tie and propelled the Vikings (4-9) to the nonleague win at Graf Rink in Newburyport. Quinn Fidler and Luke Sullivan (empty netter) added goals for Triton.

Wakefield 3, Wilmington 0 — Gabe Brissette made 18 saves, and the Warriors (6-8) got goals from Matt Elwell, Joe O’Brien and Bobby DeFeo to take down the Wildcats in the Middlesex Freedom matchup at Stoneham Arena.

Correspondent Trevor Hass reported from Kingston. Emma Healy, Cam Kerry, Ethan McDowell, and Vitoria Poejo contributed. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet scores @GlobeSchools.

Ethan McDowell can be reached at ethan.mcdowell@globe.com.