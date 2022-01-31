Wizards All-Star Bradley Beal out with sprained wrist

Portland Trail Blazers forward Nassir Little will miss the rest of the season because of a left shoulder injury that requires surgery. Little was injured in the fourth quarter of Portland’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Jan. 25. The team announced he will undergo surgery to repair a torn labrum in Florida on Tuesday. Little appeared in 42 games this season for the Blazers with 23 starts. He averaged 9.8 points and 5.6 rebounds over the season. He took advantage of increased playing time in January, averaging 13.1 points with 5.7 rebounds for the month.

Bradley Beal is expected to miss the next two games for the Washington Wizards after spraining his left wrist. The Wizards updated Beal’s status Monday. He was injured in the third quarter at Memphis on Saturday. Washington plays at Milwaukee on Tuesday and at Philadelphia on Wednesday. The team said Beal’s status beyond those two games will be updated after further evaluation. Beal is averaging 23.2 points per game this season. He missed time earlier in the month after entering health and safety protocols. The Wizards have lost five straight and have fallen all the way out of playoff position after winning 10 of their first 13 games this season.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Auburn, Gonzaga still 1-2 in AP men’s Top 25

Auburn keeps winning, Kentucky is rising, and that has the Southeastern Conference putting its imprint atop this week’s The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll. Bruce Pearl’s Tigers earned 49 of 61 first-place votes to extend the program’s first stay at No. 1 for a second straight week, while John Calipari’s Wildcats jumped to No. 5 for the program’s highest ranking in the AP Top 25 in more than two years. The SEC has a pair of top-five teams for the first time in nearly three years. Auburn (20-1) has won 17 straight games since losing a double-overtime game to Connecticut in November. The Tigers earned a narrow win at Missouri in their first game at No. 1 then followed with Saturday’s home win against Oklahoma, not to mention the school reaching a deal with Pearl for an eight-year contract. Kentucky (17-4) had the week’s biggest jump, rising seven spots after winning by 18 at Kansas on Saturday. This marks the highest ranking for Kentucky since the 2019-20 season, when the Wildcats spent one week at No. 1 in the first regular-season poll and sat at No. 6 in early March. “Every time we play like a team ... I don’t think anybody can stop us,” Wildcats big man Oscar Tshiebwe said after the Kansas win.

Texas coach Chris Beard readies for Tech return

Chris Beard fondly recalls his time at Texas Tech. Red Raiders fans only feel the betrayal of the coach who left Lubbock last year for their most-hated rival, no matter that Texas is his alma mater. And they have been waiting eagerly for his return. Beard makes his first visit as coach of the 23rd-ranked Longhorns on Tuesday night, three days after Texas Tech students were already camping out to get in even before the end of the last game for the 14th-ranked Red Raiders. The game has been sold out for more than a month, and the cheapest upper-level seats available on the secondary ticket market Monday were going for $300. While Beard tried to downplay the significance of his return, calling it the next game on the schedule and with lots of personal connections, he did acknowledge that he isn’t surprised about any animosity toward him from those same fans who loved him not too long ago. “Part of it, man. Change happens in life and changes in sports,” Beard said. “No regrets. I think we left the job better than we found it. ... No regrets at all. You know, chose to come back to my alma mater and try this challenge, and all of us have the right to make choices. And you know, that’s what we did.” Texas Tech and Texas have identical 16-5 records. Both are also 5-3 in the Big 12 going into the game that will wrap up the first half of their conference schedules. The Red Raiders are 13-0 at home, including a win over Kansas, under first-year coach Mark Adams. The 65-year-old Adams, who was Beard’s top assistant and who grew up about 40 miles away from the Lubbock campus, stayed and got the job he had always dreamed of having at his alma mater.

SOCCER

US men have little margin for home World Cup qualifying stumble

The United States has little margin for a stumble at home in World Cup qualifying. With a victory over Honduras on Wednesday night in brutal cold at St. Paul, Minnesota, the Americans could be in position to clinch a return to soccer’s showcase if they beat Panama on March 27 at Orlando, Florida. A defeat or draw in either home game would put the Americans in danger of missing its second straight World Cup. “Our focus right now is finishing off the window with a win,” US coach Gregg Berhalter said after Sunday’s 2-0 loss at Canada. “If we can do that, we’ll be in good position, and then it’s about going to the last window and getting results, and we’re confident we have a team that can do that.” Canada leads North and Central America and the Caribbean with 22 points and the United States is second with 18, ahead of Mexico on goal difference. Panama is fourth with 17, followed by Costa Rica (13), El Salvador (nine), Jamaica (seven), and Honduras (three). The top three nations qualify for this year’s tournament in Qatar, and fourth place advances to a playoff against the Oceania champion, likely New Zealand.