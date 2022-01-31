Europe’s economy shows resilience to a surge in coronavirus infections

“The fact that GDP still continued to grow is a sign of strength for the economy,” Bert Colijn, an economist with ING, said in a research note.

Gross domestic product, the broadest measure of economic output, grew 0.3 percent in the final quarter of 2021 compared with the previous three-month period, Eurostat, Europe’s statistics agency, reported Monday. That is a slower pace than in previous quarters of 2021, but proof that the continent’s economy was learning to handle the pandemic.

The eurozone’s economy proved its ability to withstand the Omicron variant of the coronavirus and persistent supply chain disruptions late last year, despite a split in the region that saw faster growth in France, Spain and Italy than in Europe’s traditional economic engine, Germany.

When compared with the same period a year earlier, the eurozone — the 19 countries that use the euro — grew 4.6 percent, Eurostat said.

With its export-orientated economy and large manufacturing sector, Germany felt the blow of the clogged global supply chains more than many of its neighbors. Its economy shrank 0.7 percent in the final months of 2021 and closed the year with an annual growth rate of 2.8 percent. France’s economy grew 0.7 percent in the final quarter and expanded 7 percent for the year.

Economists expect growth across Europe to return to pre-pandemic levels in the first part of this year, but with the pace varying by country. A variety of factors will play a role in the speed of recovery, including pandemic restrictions and how reliant the countries are on manufacturing, which is still plagued by supply backups.

On the whole, Europe has been slower to recover than the United States, where the economy grew last year at the fastest pace since 1984, although inflation is taking a bite out of the recovery and people remain cautious about the coronavirus. The US economy expanded 1.7 percent in the last three months of 2021 and 5.7 percent for the full year.