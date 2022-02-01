Bus shelters around the city become canvases for global artwork

“Bus shelters are in every part of town,” said Nicholas Baume, artistic and executive director of Public Art Fund, in a phone interview. “They’re in the downtown, they’re in the suburbs. They’re in affluent areas, and the less-affluent areas. They’re in mixed communities on every level. So [it’s] the idea of access, the idea of the democratic spirit of making great art available to everyone and in their daily lives.”

On Jan. 26, New York City-based nonprofit Public Art Fund officially debuted prints of works by 20 artists on 60 bus shelters throughout Boston. The artists — who hail from 17 countries and employ mediums ranging from photography to sand paintings to ink illustrations — were commissioned for the project, entitled “Global Positioning,” on view through June 5.

The works in one of Boston’s newest public art collections came from all over the world — so it’s apt that a commute is the best way to experience them.

A map of the art-bedecked bus shelters is available on publicartfund.org. “Global Positioning” artworks are also installed on bus shelters in New York City and Chicago. In Boston, each of the 20 art pieces is located on three separate bus shelters, which are owned by JCDecaux, an outdoor advertising company.

This isn’t the first time Public Art Fund has brought art to Boston bus shelters. From last August through November, photographs by Brooklyn-based artist Martine Gutierrez were placed throughout the city. But for “Global Positioning,” Baume said, the organization decided it was crucial to go international.

“It was the right time to turn our gaze from being more internal to being more toward the world,” said Baume, who was the chief curator at the Institute of Contemporary Art in Boston from 2003 until 2009.

“One of the things we were keen to do with the exhibition was also hear from artists who are in places that are going through all kinds of turmoil,” Baume continued. “Not just the pandemic, but all kinds of different social, political, economic conflict.”

Baume, along with other co-curators Daniel S. Palmer and Katerina Stathopoulou, wanted each work to reflect something about the artist’s own lived experience.

For Myriam Boulos, an artist from Beirut, this meant putting the spotlight on female sexuality. Her intimate portrait of a young woman posing in her bedroom, can be spotted in Fenway, lower Roxbury, and Seaport. The photograph, “Fantasies,” is part of a larger project Boulos is working on about women’s sexual fantasies.

Myriam Boulos's 2021 work "Fantasies" is part of "Global Positioning." Nicholas Knight, Courtesy of Public Art Fund, NY.

“It’s important that the images are not an illustration of the fantasy,” Boulos, 29, said in an interview from Beirut. “The project is about the woman behind the fantasies.”

Boulos spent the last several years documenting the unrest in Lebanon — especially the aftermath of the Aug. 4, 2020 explosion in Beirut — but decided late last year to transition to this project, posting an open call for subjects on her Instagram in October.

“It’s also a way of normalizing the fact that we women have fantasies, because we have mainly been portrayed through the male gaze,” said Boulos. “It is important for me to show that this is also a part of Arab women.”

In Ghana, artist Rufai Zakari crafted his work “Nowhere Is Cool” out of plastic bags. It shows a pensive woman donning a bright yellow tank top, sitting alone and cross-legged on a red-checkered floor.

Plastic waste, he said, is a significant issue in Ghana, so he collected the bags before washing them, drying them, compressing them with a heat press, and stitching them together to make his works. You can see his art in Bay Village, Longwood, and on the Boston University campus. The work, he said, expresses the importance of solitude in caring for one’s well-being.

“Sometimes, it is not just that you are in a bad mood that you will sit like this — sometimes you’re even in a good mood,” said Zakari in an interview from Ghana. “It is important for us to have our own time to to rethink and meditate.”

Both Zakari and Boulos said the broad accessibility of the artwork was a main reason they chose to participate in “Global Positioning.” “I think the street is the best place to exhibit,” Boulos said, adding that she thinks engaging artists on a global scale is a worthwhile endeavor.

“Based on where we are positioned, our perspective brings a lot and says a lot,” she said.

Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com