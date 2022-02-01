Textile paintings at Nearby Gallery invite viewers to probe, peer inside

Gutiérrez makes wacky, unnerving, hands-on interactive portraits. He paints on wood panel and covers the faces of his often fictional subjects with jazzy, stitched-together fabrics, leaving open spaces at the eyes, mouth, and nostrils. Viewers may don gloves to pull at lips or eyelids and peer inside. Touching the art feels taboo, and the rewards are jarring — crooked teeth and glistening gums, lidless orbs for eyes. The messy, fleshy insides contrast with the soft, alluring outsides.

The Spanish expression “tela para cortar,” which means “fabric to cut,” suggests there’s more to see, more to unfold. David Guerra, founder and owner of the nomadic gallery Á R E A, met Puerto Rican artists Sebastián Gutiérrez and Uziel E. Orlandi in Puerto Rico last year. Their work, he thought, fit that bill, and Guerra put together an exhibition of their textile-based paintings at Nearby Gallery , which artists Sam Belisle and Cal Rice opened in Newton Center last June.

Sebastián Gutiérrez, "¡Ay Q Rico Papi!!!!" Oil, acrylic, and textile on wood panel in "Tela para cortar," presented by Á R E A at Nearby Gallery.

“¡Ay Q Rico Papi!!!!,” a self-portrait of the mustachioed artist with a blue-haired youth, looks like the work of an illustrator, with block colors and strong contours. The painted teeth and eyes gleam out from behind their fabric masks, wet and discolored. Viewers are like doctors, pulling and probing to glimpse more; what’s inside looks monstrous. Gutiérrez posts images of the creepy underpaintings on Instagram.

Sebastián Gutiérrez, "Identified as Tired." Oil, acrylic, and textile on wood panel in "Tela para cortar," presented by Á R E A at Nearby Gallery. Sebastian Gutierrez/Photo by Á R E A

The underpainting for Sebastian Gutiérrez's "Identified as Tired." Sebastian Gutierrez/Photo by Á R E A

Orlandi uses bleach with stencils on black cotton, making simple shapes and pictographs, which include human figures that work abstractly, like dancers. These quietly mythic pieces pull the viewer into meditative compositions. “Palacio 3″ revolves upward from a half circle at the bottom to a dim, full-moon circle at the top. Cinched columns rising in the center imply the rotation of everything in their orbit: squares, headless dancers, gentle arcs. Orlandi’s works read like incantations, rhythmic and organized, designed to lead us into the right-brained realm of trance and transcendence.

Uziel Orlandi, "Palacio 3." Bleach, acrylic, and cotton fabric on recycled wood panel in "Tela para cortar," presented by Á R E A at Nearby Gallery. Uziel Orlandi

Gutiérrez’s portraits address the ways we dress up our sweet and shameful inner selves. Orlandi bypasses the electric attraction of identity, hidden or performed, for murmurs bubbling up from the darkness of the collective unconscious. Together, they function like in-breath, out-breath —tension and release — to open a space in the viewer where even more may unfold.

TELA PARA CORTAR

At Á R E A at Nearby Gallery, 101 Union St., Newton Center, through Feb. 22. www.area.gallery/current-exhibition

Cate McQuaid can be reached at catemcquaid@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @cmcq.