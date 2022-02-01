Life sciences nonprofit donates $1.5m to fight poverty in Greater Boston

Life Science Cares Boston, a nonprofit that raises money from the local life sciences sector, said it has donated $1.5 million in grants to 28 organization fighting poverty in the Greater Boston area.
The group said it selected nonprofits that work to decrease food insecurity, provide resources to those experiencing homelessness, and promote science education, among other initiatives. One in four of the grantees are BIPOC-led.
“This year’s partners represent a passionate group of diverse Boston-area nonprofit organizations who are making a measurable impact in the fight against poverty in our local community,” said Sarah MacDonald, executive director of Life Science Cares Boston, in a statement.
Life Science Cares also awarded grants to three organizations — Bottom Line, Minds Matter, and Thrive Scholars — to run summer internship programs for low income and underrepresented students.
Founded in 2016, Life Science Cares aims to leverage the companies and people in the booming life sciences industry to collectively combat poverty. Since its founding, the organization has donated nearly $6 million in the Boston area.
The organization has also expanded into the life sciences hubs of Philadelphia, the Bay Area, and San Diego.
Here’s a list of grant recipients:
- Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program
- CASPAR
- Children’s Services of Roxbury
- Circle of Hope
- CitySprouts
- Enroot, Inc.
- FamilyAid Boston
- Food For Free
- Healthy Waltham
- Horizons for Homeless Children
- Household Goods
- Jeremiah Program
- Just-A-Start Corporation
- Kids In Tech
- New England Culinary Arts Training
- School On Wheels Massachusetts
- Science Club For Girls
- Tech Goes Home
- The Food Project
- The Possible Zone
- The Wily Network
- Victory Programs
- We Got Us: A Community Empowerment Project
- Young Man with a Plan
- Youth Enrichment Services
Anissa Gardizy can be reached at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8.