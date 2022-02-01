Life sciences nonprofit donates $1.5m to fight poverty in Greater Boston

Life Science Cares Boston, a nonprofit that raises money from the local life sciences sector, said it has donated $1.5 million in grants to 28 organization fighting poverty in the Greater Boston area.

The group said it selected nonprofits that work to decrease food insecurity, provide resources to those experiencing homelessness, and promote science education, among other initiatives. One in four of the grantees are BIPOC-led.

“This year’s partners represent a passionate group of diverse Boston-area nonprofit organizations who are making a measurable impact in the fight against poverty in our local community,” said Sarah MacDonald, executive director of Life Science Cares Boston, in a statement.