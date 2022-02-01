Omicron caused 4.3 million Americans to leave their jobs in December

Some 4.3 million people quit or changed jobs in December - down from last month’s all-time high but still near record levels, as the labor market remained unsettled and the Omicron variant swept through the United States.

Parents scrambled to navigate their work lives as schools and day cares closed because of growing cases. Employees grappled with sudden outbreaks at work, with little of the social safety net protections or pandemic-controlling measures that helped cushion the blow from earlier waves. And a vaccine-evading variant shook the nation's confidence that a future without the virus was on the near horizon.

Advertisement

The elevated quitting data, which represented nearly 3 percent of the country’s employed population, is another window into how the labor market’s patterns have been upended by the pandemic.

While the crisis was originally marked by mass joblessness - more than 20 million people lost their jobs in the earliest days of the pandemic, many temporarily - 2021 was defined by a strong labor market recovery as well as complaints by employers about difficulty finding available workers.

That shortage has meant that many companies have been racing to compete with each other for workers, raising wages, adding cash bonuses and sweetening the pot in other ways to try to attract applicants. And that in turn has created a climate for workers to have more leverage and options than perhaps any other time in recent history.

Industries with the highest levels of workers quitting or leaving for other jobs were accommodation and food services, with 6.1 percent of workers quitting, retail, with 4.9 percent of workers quitting, trade, transportation and utilities, with 3.8 percent of workers quitting, and professional and business services, with 3.7 percent of workers quitting.

Advertisement

The Bureau of Labor Statistics' monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover survey has captured this new dynamic, marking a record number of workers quitting or switching jobs four times in 2021. The volume of job openings too, surged to new highs in 2021, as well.

Wages too have risen steadily, as another reflection of the tight labor market, but the gains have largely been negated by inflation so far. The continued threat of the coronavirus, particularly for in-person work, continues to complicate employment options, as well.

The labor market had one of its most impressive years of growth ever in 2021, averaging more than 500,000 jobs added a month, but the United States still has more than 3 million jobs less than it had before the pandemic.

There are concerns too that the Omicron's rapid surge, which picked up momentum in December, could have dampened or completely erased any growth in the labor market for the first month of the new year.

Census data from the first 10 days of January showed 8.8 million workers reporting missing work because they were sick or caring for someone who was - a substantial portion of the labor force, complicating business efforts to stay open for business.

Consumer demand has also appeared to be waning in some sectors. Restaurant traffic, which had recovered last fall to at or above pre-pandemic levels, dropped off around the surge, according to data compiled the financial analysis company IHS Markit. Airplane travel, which had staged a similar recovery, also made a significant decline, according to the firm's data.

Advertisement

"The reduced activity in restaurants and in air travel that corresponds pretty cleanly with the spread omicron," said Ben Herzon, an executive director at the firm.

Another wrinkle has been the more than 2 million people who have left the labor force entirely, dropping out to care for family members or children with schools and day cares in disarray, or prompted into early retirements. Economists hope that conditions align to prompt some of those people back to the labor and increase the country's participation rate, but it is extremely unlikely that happened during the latest surge.

However some of those trends may be reversing themselves, as the Omicron surge lessens in many parts of the country. Sunday night saw the first positive night of restaurant diners when compared to pre-pandemic levels since December, according to OpenTable data.