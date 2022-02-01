Tesla will recall more than 50,000 vehicles over software’s ‘rolling stop’ feature

It’s the second formal recall to address issues with an over-the-air update. Last fall, Tesla was forced to issue an update after its cars with Full Self-Driving beta began behaving erratically following an overnight update, suddenly slamming on the brakes at highway speeds risking collisions. Tesla filed a recall notice with NHTSA flagging that it was updating the software to address the issues with nearly 12,000 vehicles.

The recall affects 53,822 cars, including certain 2016-2022 Model S sedans and Model X SUVs, as well as 2017-2022 Model 3 and 2020-2022 Model Y vehicles. The company is supposed to remedy the situation through a software update that disables the “rolling stop” function made available to users of Tesla’s “Full Self-Driving” beta software.

Tesla plans to recall more than 50,000 vehicles amid concerns that its driver-assistance software can allow users to roll through stop signs without coming to a full stop, according to a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration advisory.

Tesla did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The company is not aware of any crashes related to the latest product recall, according to a NHTSA document issued Thursday.

The “rolling stop” function can cause the car to roll into an intersection marked by stop signs before coming to a complete stop. It only applies when the vehicle is traveling less than 5.6 miles per hour as it approaches the intersection and no cars are detected nearby, among other conditions.

Despite Tesla making the functionality available on its cars, rolling stops are illegal in many jurisdictions and drivers can incur hefty fines for committing them.

“I’m not aware of any state where that’s permitted,” said Russ Martin, senior director of policy and government relations at the governors highway safety administration.

Attorneys have interpreted California Vehicle Code as explicitly prohibiting rolling stops. Drivers approaching a stop sign, the state vehicle code says, must “stop at a limit line,” before entering a crosswalk, or otherwise before entering the intersecting road.

The rolling stop function was introduced through a software update in October 2020, according to NHTSA, when Tesla enabled its Full Self-Driving beta for a limited set of users. Tesla met with NHTSA officials on Jan. 10 and Jan. 19 to discuss the feature’s operating parameters, and a voluntary recall was issued on Jan. 20.

“Following discussions with NHTSA about our concerns, Tesla has informed the agency that it will conduct a recall of the ‘Rolling Stop’ feature as one of the functionalities of the Driving Profile in its Full Self Driving software. In a new software update, a ‘Rolling Stop’ will no longer be possible,” a NHTSA spokesperson said in an e-mail.

The recall is the latest bump in Tesla’s self-driving car initiative. The company has been testing the driver-assistance software called “Full Self-Driving” beta, although the company and regulators have both emphasized that the cars are not autonomous. Full Self-Driving brings certain auto-steering and lane keeping functions to city and residential streets, allowing vehicles to attempt certain every day driving maneuvers albeit with an attentive driver behind the wheel.

There is another Tesla software suite called Autopilot which, despite its name, is also not fully autonomous and also requires a driver to be alert behind the wheel. In August, NHTSA opened a formal safety probe into the Autopilot system after about a dozen crashes involving Tesla models and emergency vehicles while the system was activated.