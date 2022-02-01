Vineyard wind project faces court challenge

The Vineyard Wind 1 energy project proposed for waters south of Martha’s Vineyard faces a new court challenge, in the form of a lawsuit from the Responsible Offshore Development Alliance. RODA, which represents commercial fishing interests in the Northeast that view Vineyard Wind’s turbine towers as hazardous obstacles, filed a lawsuit in Washington, D.C., federal court on Monday against the Interior Department and the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, accusing the agencies of violating various environmental laws in their approvals of the 800-megawatt project. RODA executive director Annie Hawkins said the fishing industry supports strong action on climate change, but “not at the expense of the ocean, its inhabitants, and sustainable domestic seafood.” A spokesman for Vineyard Wind declined to comment about the lawsuit. The Vineyard Wind development company is a joint venture owned by Avangrid and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, and its project would be the first utility-scale offshore wind farm in the US. — JON CHESTO





BANKING

Merger of Webster and Sterling complete

Webster Financial Corp. and Sterling Bancorp have completed their merger, making the combined Webster, led by chief executive John Ciulla, one of the largest banks in the Northeast. The two banks announced the merger in April of last year but did not get Federal Reserve approval until December. The new company has $65 billion in assets and more than 200 financial centers. Webster has relocated its headquarters from Waterbury, Conn., to Stamford, Conn., to be closer to the former Sterling National bank footprint in New York. — JON CHESTO





MEDIA

NYT buys Wordle

The New York Times said on Monday that it has bought Wordle, the free online word game that has exploded in popularity and, for some, become a daily obsession. It listed the purchase price as being in the “low-seven figures,” but did not disclose specifics. The Times, which has popular word games like Spelling Bee and its crossword puzzle, said “at the time it moves to The New York Times, Wordle will be free to play for new and existing players, and no changes will be made to its gameplay.” Wordle was created by Josh Wardle, a Brooklyn software engineer. He originally made it for his partner, but released it to the public in October. On Nov. 1, only 90 people had played it. Within two months, that number had grown to 300,000 after people began sharing their scores on social media. Now, the simple puzzle that lets players guess a five-letter word in six tries with no hints, has millions of daily players, The Times said. — Associated Press

MINING

Coal mine fined $1 million for environmental, safety violations

BILLINGS, Mont. — A central Montana coal mine must pay a $1 million fine for violating environmental and employee safety regulations by failing to report worker injuries and improperly disposing of mine waste, the US attorney’s office for Montana said. Signal Peak Energy, through a representative, pleaded guilty last October to four counts of willful violation of health and safety standards at its underground coal mine near Roundup. The fine was included in the plea agreement and the mine was also placed on three years of probation during Monday’s sentencing before US District Judge Timothy J. Cavan in Billings. Federal prosecutors said in 2013 and 2015, managers of the mine improperly disposed of mine waste called slurry by pumping it into abandoned sections of the mine. And twice in 2018, mine managers tried to cover up injuries that occurred at the mine by encouraging employees to report they had been hurt at home, the prosecutors said. — Associated Press

ANTITRUST

FTC to review Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard

The US antitrust review of Microsoft’s proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard will be handled by the Federal Trade Commission, according to a person familiar with the matter, putting the deal in the hands of an agency that has vowed more aggressive policing of deals. The FTC will oversee the investigation into whether the takeover will harm competition, instead of the Justice Department, said the person, who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly about the review. The two agencies share responsibility for antitrust reviews of mergers and often reach agreements about which one will investigate a deal. — Bloomberg News





LUXURY

Superyacht sales at an all-time high

Superyacht sales climbed to record levels last year, sapping supply and boosting prices to heights unlikely to soften despite the tumultuous start to 2022 in financial markets. A total of 887 superyachts were sold in 2021, a 77 percent jump from a year earlier and more than double the number in 2019, according to a report from maritime data firm VesselsValue. Jeff Bezos, who has a net worth of $174.7 billion according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, is awaiting delivery of a 417-foot sailing yacht. It’s currently in the final stages of construction at a ship yard in the Netherlands. Steven Spielberg also has one on order, after listing his old yacht for $158 million. It sold in November for an undisclosed price. — Bloomberg News

MOVIE THEATERS

Boosted by SpiderMan, AMC has a good fourth quarter

AMC stock rose nearly 5 percent after a return of moviegoers and new releases spurred the theater to report preliminary fourth-quarter results that topped expectations. The world’s largest movie-theater company expects fourth-quarter revenue of about $1.17 billion, surpassing the average analyst estimate of $1.09 billion. AMC sees adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization to be between $146.8 million and $151.8 million, which tops the highest analyst estimate for $137 million, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Led by movies like “SpiderMan: No Way Home,” AMC was able to cap off 2021 with “the strongest quarter in two years,” chief executive Adam Aron said in the statement. — Bloomberg News





AUTONOMOUS VEHICLES

Want a taxi without a driver? Head to San Francisco

NEW YORK — Autonomous vehicle taxis are up and running in San Francisco and the public has been invited to try one out. Employees of General Motors and its autonomous vehicle subsidiary Cruise have been testing out the service for weeks, but on Tuesday Cruise posted a signup page for anyone to reserve a free ride in one. In a blog post Tuesday, Interim Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt said the company is the first to offer driverless taxis in a major US city and that the milestone triggered an $1.35 billion investment from Softbank, which had already put $900 million into the company. — Associated Press

HOME IMPROVEMENT

Home Depot hikes hiring for the spring

Home Depot said it plans to hire 25 percent more workers for its critical spring season, a goal made all the more difficult by a tight labor market for retailers. To combat the dearth of workers, the retailer has sped up the application process so it can make an offer within a day of receiving an application. The company declined to share how it’s making quicker hiring decisions. In the past, an applicant waited about five days to hear back. The chain aims to hire 100,000 associates for part-time and full-time positions, an increase from about 80,000 the past several years. In a sign of the times, the company is also holding a virtual job fair this month. — Bloomberg News