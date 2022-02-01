17 inspiring ways to celebrate Black History Month

THE NORTH END: BOSTON’S OVERLOOKED 19TH-CENTURY BLACK COMMUNITY The Boston Public Library partnered with the National Park Service to develop a Zoom presentation on the “mariners and boarding house keepers, clothiers and barbers” that made up the 19th-century North End Black community as part of the library’s Black History Month programming. Feb. 1, 6 p.m., free, virtual. bpl.bibliocommons.com

Since 1976, the United States government has officially recognized February as Black History Month, and with each passing year, incredible displays of Black art and culture, as well as important education initiatives, have come into the spotlight for public consumption. This February, we’ve gathered a selection of inspiring and creative ways to learn about and celebrate Black history and Black life, both online and throughout the Boston area. For the next 28 days — and beyond.

AFRICAN AMERICAN FLAG RAISING The African American Association of Brockton, along with Brockton Mayor Robert Sullivan, invites guests to an African American Flag Raising Ceremony outside Brockton City Hall in recognition of Black History Month. Speakers include Mayor Sullivan and African American Association of Brockton President Jamie Hodges. Feb. 1, 2:30 p.m., free. 45 School St., Brockton. brockton.ma.us

BLACK ARTISTS AND ACTIVISM: LAUREN HALSEY AND HELINA METAFERIA Take a morning to enjoy the work of two artists who draw inspiration from everything ranging from Ancient Nubian art to South Central Los Angeles street signs in celebration of Black life. Aimed at students from grades 6-12, the event will include two Museum of Fine Arts educators presenting selected works from each artist. Feb. 2, 1:10 p.m., free, virtual. mfa.org

BLACK HISTORY MONTH FILM FESTIVAL After the success of last year’s Black History Month Film Festival, The Boston Globe is bringing the monthlong event back. Watch one of (or all) four films from home and then stay tuned for riveting virtual panel discussions. “Moonlight,” Feb. 1-6, “Love Jones,” Feb. 8-13, “Jubilee, Juneteenth & The Thirteenth,” Feb. 1-18, and “A Beautiful Resistance,” Feb. 22-27, free, virtual. bhmff2022.splashthat.com

PLANT-BASED EATING ACROSS THE AFRICAN DIASPORA Join dietitian Christine Sinclair in this two-part webinar series celebrating Black History Month. Part one explores the health contributions of plant-based foods from across the African diaspora and part two features a cooking demonstration with recipes from James Beard award-winning chef Bryant Terry’s cookbook “Vegan Soul Kitchen: Fresh, Healthy, and Creative African-American Cuisine.” Part one: Feb. 3, 6:30 p.m., free, virtual. Part two: Feb. 7, 6:30 p.m., free, virtual. eventbrite.com

40 ACRES & A SLAM One of the cofounders of Black Lives Matter Cambridge, DiDi Delgado, will celebrate this year’s Black History Month by giving eight slam poets an opportunity to win up to $300. The poets, several of whom hail from Massachusetts, will compete in three elimination rounds before the winner is decided. Feb. 5, 7 p.m., $10 suggested donation, virtual. thedididelgado.com/40acresslam

Recruitment poster featuring Navy Cross recipient Dorie Miller featured in the National Museum of African American History and Culture's "Double Victory: The African American Military Experience" exhibition. Illustrated by David Stone Martin, courtesy of the National Museum of African American History and Culture

HISTORY ALIVE! COMING HOME: AFRICAN AMERICANS RETURNING FROM WORLD WAR II Washington D.C.’s award-winning National Museum of African American History and Culture has invited historian, educator, and performer John W. McCaskill to present on the engaging story and struggle of Black veterans returning home from World War II. Feb. 7, 1 p.m., free, virtual. nmaahc.si.edu

SCALING BLACK-OWNED BUSINESSES: FROM STARTUP TO FULL POTENTIAL: Boston Globe columnist Shirley Leung will moderate a panel discussion on how Black-owned businesses can overcome roadblocks and achieve success. The panel features Daniel Acheampong, cofounder of investment firm Visible Hands, Keith Chaney, president of asphalt maintenance company City Sealcoating, and Nicole Obi, president and CEO of the Black Economic Council of Massachusetts. Feb. 9, noon, free, virtual. scalingblackbusinesses.splashthat.com

SOUND OF SOUL 2022 Ron Savage, dean of the Professional Performance Division at Berklee College of Music and experienced jazz and blues drummer, leads a trio of Berklee professors with special faculty and alumni musical guests in a performance showcasing Black American music. Feb. 10, 7:30 p.m., free, hybrid, 921 Boylston St. berklee.edu

Lawyer and author Anita Hill became a national figure in 1991 when she accused then-United States Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas of sexual harassment. Photo by Celeste Sloman, courtesy of the Harvard Radcliffe Institute

BOOK TALK WITH ANITA HILL This installment of Virtual Radcliffe Book Talks features a reading of Anita Hill’s “Believing: Our Thirty-Year Journey to End Gender Violence” by the author herself. Stick around for a discussion and audience Q&A with Harvard University’s African and African American Studies professor Evelynn M. Hammonds. Feb. 10, 4 p.m., free, virtual. aaas.fas.harvard.edu/event/book-talk-anita-hill

DRUNK BLACK HISTORY Comedians Brandon Collins and Gordon Baker-Bone are bringing their interactive, boozy show to The Rockwell. Learn about Black historical figures through “drunken anecdotes” with an array of guest appearances. Feb. 17, 9:30 p.m., $20. 255 Elm St., Somerville. eventbrite.com

A sculpture of Phillis Wheatley can be found on Commonwealth Avenue as part of Meredith Bergmann's Boston Women's Memorial. Meredith Bergmann

TWAS NOT LONG SINCE I LEFT MY NATIVE SHORE: PHILLIS WHEATLEY’S CELESTIAL CARTOGRAPHY Boston literary figure Phillis Wheatley was a previously enslaved woman who became the first African American to publish a book of poetry. This event, sponsored by the Massachusetts Historical Society, will cover how Wheatley writes about her “old world” and her “new world,” and how she uses the juxtaposition to combat the slave trade. Feb. 17, 6 p.m., free, virtual. masshist.org

AURA: BLACK HISTORY MONTH FASHION SHOW The Wentworth Institute of Technology chapter of the National Society of Black Engineers is putting together a fashionable evening featuring New England-bred clothing brands and music from DJ Ayech. Feb. 19, 6 p.m., $20. Wentworth Institute of Technology, Watson Auditorium, 550 Huntington Ave. eventbrite.com

HISTORICALLY SPEAKING: A GREAT MORAL AND SOCIAL FORCE — CONVERSATION WITH TIMOTHY TODD Take part in a discussion of early African American financial institutions with “A Great Moral and Social Force: A History of Black Banks” author Timothy Todd, moderated by Michael Fletcher from ESPN’s “Undefeated.” Feb. 22, 7 p.m., free, virtual. nmaahc.si.edu

JUBILEE, JUNETEENTH & THE THIRTEENTH Boston’s Museum of Science and the Museum of African American History will screen the new documentary on the role of African Americans in Massachusetts in the abolition of slavery. The event also features a panel discussion with Tufts Department of Studies in Race, Colonialism, and Diaspora professor Kerri Greenidge and Massachusetts General Hospital general surgery resident Imani McElroy, introduced by the film’s executive producer and writer Sylvia Stevens-Edouard. Feb. 23, 7 p.m., free. 46 Joy St. eventbrite.com

AFRO CARIBBEAN BLACK HISTORY GALA & AWARDS Join the Authentic Caribbean Foundation as it recognizes Massachusetts Caribbean-Americans who contributed to the Caribbean or the Caribbean-American communities over the past year. This year’s honorees include Beulah Providence, president of the Caribbean Foundation of Boston, and Maurice Lindsay, president of the Lindsay Entertainment Network. Feb. 26, 6 p.m., $50, hybrid. 55 Hallet St. eventbrite.com

COMMUNITY READ AND DISCUSSION: HOW THE WORD IS PASSED — PART 1 Engage in a two-part group discussion of award-winning author Clint Smith’s “How the Word Is Passed: A Reckoning with the History of Slavery Across America.” Feb. 26, 1 p.m., free, virtual. masspeaceaction.org

Sam Trottenberg can be reached at sam.trottenberg@globe.com.